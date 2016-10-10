Top-50 entrant Kyle Edmund progresses in Shanghai

Beverley’s Kyle Edmund booked his place in the second round of the Shanghai Masters with a three-set win over Argentina’s Federico Delbonis on Monday.

The British No 2 had battled through two qualifying matches to reach the main draw but showed no ill-effects as he finished strongly to triumph 6-3 5-7 6-4.

Edmund reached the quarter-finals of the China Open last week where he was beaten by compatriot Andy Murray, and rose into the world’s top 50 as a result.

The 21-year-old will face a major test in the second round where he will come up against reigning US Open champion and tournament third seed Stan Wawrinka.