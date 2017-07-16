Video - Wimbledon’s supreme champion Federer vows to return and defend his crown

Roger Federer is intent on returning to Wimbledon as defending champion as he shrugged off retirement talk after becoming the most successful men’s player in the tournament’s history.

The 35-year-old claimed his eighth title on Centre Court yesterday in a straightforward 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory over first time finalist Marin Cilic.

Emotions ran high on Centre Court as Federer reflected on an injury-hit year and, after collecting the trophy to rapturous applause, the tearful Swiss reiterated his ambition to play at SW19 again.

“The goal is definitely to be here again next year to try and defend,” he said.

“I hope that I’m back. But there’s never a guarantee, especially not at 35, 36.”

His eighth title overtook the seven that Pete Sampras won throughout the 1990s.

Marin Cilic shows looks dejected during Sunday's final. Picture: Adam Davy/PA.

“I didn’t think I was going to be this successful after beating Pete here,” Federer said.

“To be Wimbledon champion for an entire year now is something I can’t wait to savour and enjoy.

“Number eight obviously means a lot to me. To be part of Wimbledon history, is truly amazing.”

Cilic suffered emotionally at losing his shot at glory after being hampered by a blister on his left foot.

The 2015 US Open champion, said: “It was just a feeling that I knew that I could not give my best on the court, that I could not give my best game and my best tennis.”