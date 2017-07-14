Wimbledon 2017: I will seek best advice and stick to it, says Murray

Andy Murray met with his team yesterday to discuss what to do next after his Wimbledon title defence ended in a quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey.

The world No 1 was troubled by the hip problem that caused him to limp throughout the tournament and lost 12 of the last 13 games in a 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 6-1 defeat.

The hip is the latest physical issue in a difficult season for Murray, who has also been afflicted by shingles, an elbow injury and two bouts of flu.

The priority now will be to ensure the next time the Scot sets foot on a tennis court he is able to move freely.

The US Open is fewer than seven weeks away, but both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have shown this season the benefit of taking a lengthy break.

Murray said: “Before the tournament, it was very short-term because you want to play Wimbledon. I’ll get the best advice I can, then stick with that. If it means taking a few weeks’ rest, then so be it. If it means training and doing the right rehab and stuff, then I’ll do that.

“I did the best that I could. Obviously I managed to get through a bunch of matches and did okay.

“The US Open’s six, seven weeks away. I’ll sit down with my team and come up with a plan for what I have to do next.”

Murray declined to go into specifics on his hip problem, but said earlier in the tournament it is something that has affected him on and off for the better part of a decade.

“I’ve been dealing with it for a very long time during my career,” he said. “Obviously as you get older, things are a little bit tougher to manage. There’s a bit more wear and tear there.

“I’m sure moving forward I’ll be able to get through it. I just need to do all of the right things and be even more diligent and professional than I have been recently.

“I feel like I’ve done all of the right stuff, but I’ll try to do more, try to get myself in better shape. Hopefully I’ll come through the other side of it a better player, a better athlete.

“This year has obviously been frustrating at times. It’s not been the easiest. But I’ll want to obviously come back and try and compete for majors.”

Novak Djokovic’s retirement against Tomas Berdych means 30-year-old Murray will hang on to the world No 1 ranking for now.