Wimbledon 2017: Muguruza is eager to become new board member at SW19

Garbine Muguruza is determined to see her name inscribed alongside the greats of Wimbledon after securing a place in tomorrow’s final against Venus Williams.

The Spaniard tormented Magdalena Rybarikova for an hour and five minutes on Centre Court yesterday, on her way to clinching a second Wimbledon final appearance.

Her 6-1 6-1 win came against a Slovakian player who had said it was her childhood dream to play in a semi-final on Centre Court, but who might have nightmares about how it panned out.

Next the 2015 runner-up will tackle five-time champion Williams, the 37-year-old sister of title holder Serena Williams, the latter absent as she prepares to become a mother.

Seven-time Wimbledon singles winner Serena is the player who was Muguruza’s conqueror two years ago and her name and that of Venus are unmissable on the board within the All England Club that lists all the former champions.

“I always stare at the wall where all the names are of the previous winners,” Muruguza said. “There are a lot actually that are repetitive. I would like to see my name there hopefully. I’m here, I have another chance”

One name on the board who has been an inspiration is Conchita Martinez, Spain’s Fed Cup and Davis Cup captain who is with Muguruza at Wimbledon in the absence of her regular coach, Sam Sumyk, who is not in London for family reasons.

Martinez landed the Wimbledon title in 1994, coincidentally at the expense of another then 37-year-old great of the game in Martina Navratilova.

“I think she’s helping me to deal with the stress of the tournament, because it’s a long tournament,” Muguruza said.