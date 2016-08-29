Yorkshire ace Kyle Edmund shocks Richard Gasquet to reach US Open second round

Beverley's Kyle Edmund demolished 13th seed Richard Gasquet to reach the US Open second round for a first time in his young career.

The 21-year-old blew the Frenchman away in three sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 despite the searing heat at Flushing Meadows.

An out-of-sorts Gasquet could not live with Edmund's fierce forehand and the North Yorkshire player earned a first break in the fourth game of the match before adding another to wrap up the first set.

The second set followed suit and, roared on by a vocal support, Edmund twice broke serve to move on the verge of a place in the second round.

A brief response from the Frenchman saw Edmund's serve broken for the only time at the start of the third set but the Yorkshireman battled back with two further breaks to seal the match win.

Edmund reached round two of the Rio Olympic Games tennis event earlier this month but suffered a straight sets defeat against Taro Daniel of Japan.

It is only the third time in Edmund's career that he has reached the second round of a Grand Slam tournament after wins in the last two French Opens.

The victory also arguably represents the world No. 84's biggest win of his career against a man who has reached three Grand Slam semi-finals in his career.

Edmund said: “I am Extremely happy right now. It was just in the moment and enjoying it.

“The crowd support was incredible. I didn't expect to get this much support.

“I am happy I was able to give back some really good tennis. I didn't worry about who I was playing and I knew I had a good chance.

“But I played better than expected today.”