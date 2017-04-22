Pub of the Week: The George Inn, Hubberholme

Next to the bridge over the stream in the Upper Wharfedale hamlet of Hubberholme stands what is possibly the quintessential Dales pub. The George Inn is a white stone farmhouse with a cosy lounge, a cosier bar, flagstone floor, mullioned windows, a range fire, wooden bench seats and a welcome as warm as anywhere in Yorkshire.

Popular with walkers, cyclists and those who know a great pub, it feels like everyone arriving at the back door is a returning friend. They all say hello to George, the pub Jack Russell, while mine hosts Ed and Jackie Yarrow make sure every visitor is well looked after.

The George offers archetypal, robust pub food; ham or cheese sandwiches, award-winning pies, fish & chips, a Barnsley chop and so on. It also makes probably the best Sunday roasts in Yorkshire. There is hay roasted local lamb, which is superb, but arguably better is the beer braised brisket of beef. The meat is so tender that it falls apart at just the hint of a shadow of a fork. The pub gets busy, particularly at weekends, so make sure you book if you want to experience such bliss.

The George was a favourite watering hole of JB Priestley and you can see why; when you’re sat with a pint and plate of grub in the beer garden, with the sun on your face and the side of the dale shooting steeply up in front of you, with sheep and lambs nosing right up to the adjoining dry-stone walls, it feels like you’re in the most Yorkshire place in the whole of Yorkshire.

• The George Inn, Hubberholme, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 5JE. 01756 760223, thegeorge-inn.co.uk

WELCOME 5/5

DRINKS SELECTION 4/5

ATMOSPHERE 5/5

PRICES 5/5