Pub of the Week: The Laurel Inn, Robin Hood’s Bay

Set aside a day if you’re visiting Robin Hood’s Bay as there’s plenty to divert you; once home to the busiest smuggling trade on the Yorkshire coast, tea, gin, brandy and tobacco were amongst the contraband brought into the village. It’s easy to visualise what must have been frenetic activity as you weave through the warren of tiny, narrow paved paths, nooks and boltholes.

Baytown’s fishing history is epic too – at the height of the industry in the mid-19th century there were 45 boats.

After a bracing walk along the stunning beach, my guess is you’ll need a good pint in a cosy pub. Wend your way up the gravity-defying lane towards the top of the village, and you’ll find this tiny, neatly whitewashed inn. Step inside to an immaculately kept, beamed bar with a cast-iron range and the open fire roaring. Rough walls are hung with sepia photos of days – and people – long gone. Ancient oak settles are comfortably upholstered with fading red velvet; clocks tick; time stands still.

Camra are fans – the Laurel has regular recommendations. On the pumps you’ll find Adnams Ghost Ship, Charles Wells Young’s Bitter and Theakstons Old Peculier. Coffee comes in the form of Rombouts, and there are a handful of decent wines by the glass.

There’s a charming intimacy here fostered by the friendly landlord, who doesn’t mind if you bring your own lunch in – they don’t do food. There’s a pleasant family room and a seat outside, a lovely place to perch in the summer. Oh, and your hound is welcome too.

• The Laurel Inn, Robin Hood’s Bay, YO22 4SE. 01947 880400.

