Video: Behind the scenes at the Harrogate Antiques Fair

With 40 collectors’ stands brimming with antiques and fine arts from across the world, it’s a connoisseur’s dream.

One of the longest-running antique buyers’ fairs in the country opens in Harrogate today and as usual will attract collectors, interior designers and enthusiasts from far and wide.

Walk this way: Richard Pikesley, left, and Simon Carter from MacConnal-Mason in London carrying a 1903 painting Flirtation.

Director of the Harrogate Art and Antique Fair Louise Walker said: “We bring together the finest art that is on show in the North of England.

“People know they will get to see the best works around outside London. We must have £20m more or worth of art on site.”

She added: “Just inside the door as I walk in there is the most beautiful pair of French candelabra, of white glass, which would grace any table. There are some early watches, phenomenal jewellery, a child’s carriage which would have been pulled by a dog.

“There’s some 16th century furniture, mirrors, you name it – it’s come through the ages and we have got it here.”

Back to black: Rebecca Tucker with a Whitby Jet three cameo necklet on the Hamond of Whitby stand worth �4,895 at Harrogate Antique and Fine Art Fair. Pictures: Gary Longbottom

Although the value of some of the objects runs into the tens of thousands of pounds – including a £30,000 drawing by David Hockney – one stand aiming at encouraging young collectors, has items costing less than £400.