Video: Behind the scenes at the Harrogate Antiques Fair

With 40 collectors’ stands brimming with antiques and fine arts from across the world, it’s a connoisseur’s dream.
One of the longest-running antique buyers’ fairs in the country opens in Harrogate today and as usual will attract collectors, interior designers and enthusiasts from far and wide.
Director of the Harrogate Art and Antique Fair Louise Walker said: “We bring together the finest art that is on show in the North of England.
“People know they will get to see the best works around outside London. We must have £20m more or worth of art on site.”
She added: “Just inside the door as I walk in there is the most beautiful pair of French candelabra, of white glass, which would grace any table. There are some early watches, phenomenal jewellery, a child’s carriage which would have been pulled by a dog.
“There’s some 16th century furniture, mirrors, you name it – it’s come through the ages and we have got it here.”
Although the value of some of the objects runs into the tens of thousands of pounds – including a £30,000 drawing by David Hockney – one stand aiming at encouraging young collectors, has items costing less than £400.