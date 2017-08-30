Fans miss Mary Berry as Bake Off viewers and celebrities are divided over line-up and adverts

Great British Bake Off fans have said the Channel 4 version of the show felt "rushed" to make room for the adverts.

Great British Bake Off bids farewell to first contestant and hello to Channel 4

Viewers were also divided over the new line-up of the show as it debuted in its new home away from BBC One.

The 75-minute programme featured around 16 minutes of advertising, including spots for sponsor Dr Oetker and ads for Stork, Lyles and Carte D'Or.

When the show aired on the BBC episodes lasted one hour and featured no adverts.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding have replaced Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as hosts, while Prue Leith has replaced Mary Berry to judge alongside holdover Paul Hollywood.

The first commercial was for online auctioning site Ebay, while other ads were for brands including Freeview, Lloyds, BMW and EE and Channel 4 shows such as Gogglebox, Celebs Go Dating and new comedy Back.

The new line-up for Great British Bake Off which screened on Channel 4 for the first time last night.

One fan wrote: "#GBBO feels way too rushed now they've squished adverts in! while another said: "It's too bloody rushed to fit in ALL THE ADVERTS surprise" and another wrote: "#GBBO Too many adverts - rushed judging to fit more ads in - get a grip @Channel4."

Others said they missed the history segments and external shots of animals around the tent.

One fan wrote: "I don't know the history of mini rolls I need the history of mini rolls. I don't need adverts."

Another said: "Just realised that to make room for adverts, C4 have cut all the external shots. No more sheeps and squirrels. That's GBBO done for me."

Other viewers said the inclusion of the breaks felt strange and jarring.

One said: "So #GBBO is back, always going to like Noel Fielding BUT adverts in bake off is just wrong and weird," as another wrote: "Can't get used to #bakeoff with adverts, this is too weird" and another added: "#GBBO hate hate hate all these adverts."

However others embraced the breaks and used them as chances to eat their own cakes.

One viewer looked on the bright side saying: "These commercial breaks are good for a quick brew and a Mr Kipling."

Another joked: "Loving #GBBO I made a cake in the adverts!"

Others used the time to get tasks done, with one fan saying; "#GBBO Ads? So what? Not as if we haven't got them on other progs. Go to the loo. Make a cuppa. Unload the dishwasher. Have a snog!"

Another wrote: "I actually love the adverts during #GBBO i've managed to change my bedsheets and make a cup of tea during them. #Productive"

A betrayal of Mary Berry?

Many viewers felt like they were betraying Berry by tuning in, with one writing: "Still waiting for someone to wheel on a giant cake on #GBBO and for Mary Berry to jump out like "SURPRISE!" Just me? "

Another wrote: "If I watch #GBBO while eating a Mary Berry recipe Victoria sponge - that's not disloyal is it?"

Another said: "I want to watch #GBBO but I don't want to watch #GBBO I feel if I do watch it Mary Berry will judge me."

Another said: "Only 3 minutes into #GBBO on Channel 4 and I feel like I'm cheating on Mary Berry for watching!"

Others mourned the absence of three quarters of the original line-up, with one fan tweeting: "Still wrestling with whether to watch #GBBO tonight..... I don't want to feel like I'm cheating on Mel, Sue and Mary Berry."

Another wrote: "Watching #GBBO its weird cause it looks the same, but its really not with Mary, Mel and Sue not been there"

However other viewers embraced the change in line-up, with one writing: "Didn't want to like it but I do. Prue, Sandi and Noel are fab!" and another said: "YAYYY! I loved #GBBO, Noel, Sandi, Prue and Paul were brilliant."

Another said: "Prue and Sandi are perfect replacements. Barely tell the difference. Gonna take a while to get used to Noel," as another wrote: "Yep, despite what most of my timeline is saying, #GBBO is great. Prue is perfect, Sandi is Sandi which I love and Noel great fun. YES!!"

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

So what did the past contestants and celebrities think of it?

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown has backed the Channel 4 version of the show as she joined other stars in delivering their verdicts on the new series.

Brown, who won the last series of the show to air on the BBC in 2016, wrote on Twitter: "I LOVVVVVVVEEEEEEEE IT!!!!"

She also voiced her support for this week's star baker Steven Carter-Bailey, adding: "Absolutely smashed it as expected! #gbbo I've missed you! Well done @SpongeCakeSqTin and everyone for week1!"

Andrew Smyth, who was a finalist on Brown's series, said he watched the show on his mobile phone in France.

He wrote: "Minor panic trying to get GBBO in France but we're huddled round my mobile watching it! Bakers fab so far, understandable nerves week 1!"

He added: "Can't wait for next week, challenges this year are next level. Oh and great job @sanditoksvig @noelfielding11 and @PrueLeith"

Selasi Gbormittah, who was a fan favourite in their series, wrote: "Great 1st episode guys.You 'll naturally feel nervous but don't worry Paul is softie and gives great hugs."

He offered words of comfort to contestant Peter, who was the first baker to be eliminated, writing: "Well done good Sir ! Congrats on making it this far. Keep baking and most importantly keep smiling."

Martha Collison, who was a quarter finalist in 2014, marvelled at the standard of the baking and the types of adverts she saw.

She said: "Never have I experienced such targeted advertising, " adding: "This technical challenge is HARD for week one! Impressive stuff here."

Nancy Birtwistle, who won that year, praised the channel and Love Productions, saying: "YOU'VE NAILED IT!"

Other stars also backed the show, with MasterChef judge John Torode writing: "Bloody loving Bake Off" and Phillip Schofield saying: "Well I'm loving #GBBO phew! And relax."

TV presenter Angellica Bell backed grandmother Flo as she heaped praise on her illusion cake, writing: "Flo's watermelon cake is AMAZING! I'm in love with Flo. That. Is. All." Coronation Steet's Cath Tydesley said it made perfect family viewing, tweeting: "You make our household very happy."

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt even loved the controversial inclusion of adverts in the show, writing: "Love how every single advert is food related, although it's making me hungry."

She added: "Great thing about channel 4 having ad breaks- I can run to the shop and buy some mini rolls"

Meanwhile Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May's Amazon show The Grand Tour, took the opportunity to make a joke about the fact Mary Berry is no longer judging the show.

The show's official Twitter account posted a clip of Clarkson talking about Berry, captioned: "Welcome back #GBBO. Where's the old lady?"

