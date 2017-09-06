Review: Our House

Our House, the musical featuring the songs of the ska band Madness, blasted onto the stage of the Theatre Royal Wakefield last week.

A riotous night of foot-tapping live music, well-loved songs, superb acting, pitch perfect singing, tight choreography and even a decent-enough storyline – what’s not to love? The fact that this was brought to you by a group of amateur performers and that those performers are all under the age of 25 is even more remarkable.

Wakefield Youth Music Theatre should be immensely proud of itself. The 52-strong cast have obviously worked extremely hard for months and it shows in their polished performance.Ethan Marescaux as Joe Casey and Connor Baldwin as Reece are surely destined for great things. Both showed a depth of maturity that belied their years and experience on the stage. Charlotte McCamley as Sarah is also worthy of special mention.

The story follows Joe, a young man on the verge of leaving school, who is faced with a momentous decision. The choice he makes and the consequences of his actions are cleverly played out in a ‘revolving door’ scenario with his two parallel lives finally coming together in what is a gripping and emotional finale. That there are ‘adult’ themes throughout does not appear to intimidate or faze the young cast – all credit to them.

Theatre Royal Wakefield to September 9.