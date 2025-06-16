A fun-packed June Jamboree Weekend in store at Gulliver’s Valley

Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, Guides and other uniformed groups will come together at Gulliver’s Valley theme park next month for a fantastic Jamboree Weekend

The resort in the Rother Valley will welcome all uniformed groups for the weekend of June 21 and 22, for two days of theme park fun.

There is a special discounted admission price for Jamboree Weekend of £12 per person for groups of 20 or more, with one free ‘leader’ place with every nine children – with the price including access to all the park rides, attractions and shows, in addition to many special themed activities.

The event takes place across all four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and is part of a three-year partnership between Gulliver’s and The Scout Association. The agreement builds on the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

As part of the partnership, Gulliver’s is sponsoring the Beavers ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge. Designed for Beavers aged six to eight, the badge is earned by embarking on a sleepover or camp, completing mini challenges along the way.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Scouting and girlguiding offers so many wonderful opportunities to young people and we are honoured to host so many groups at our Jamboree gatherings. It promises to be a weekend of great adventure, not to mention lots of fun, and the Valley team is ready to help create some fantastic memories for all involved.

“A further Jamboree Weekend is also planned for 27 and 28 September 2025 which can also be booked now.”

There is a special rate for group sleepovers for Jamboree Weekend.

Gulliver’s Valley has a wide range of accommodation options for Jamboree Weekend, including Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Lost World Lodges and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

To find out more about Jamboree Weekend, visit the website.

The park is open 10.30am-5pm at weekends and during school holidays.

