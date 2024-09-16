A Sparkling Singing Weekend!

All Together Now Choir members are finishing off the summer in style! This last weekend saw joyous performances at both the Ghyll Royd Care Home, Guiseley and at Yardfest, in the Saltaire Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 30 choir members, from all 4 corners of the ATN world, (Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton), were very happy last Saturday (14th September) to perform at the Ghyll Royd Care Home, Guiseley, for their Summer Fete.

And what a happy event it was!

Clients and their families, plus choir members, loved sitting in Ghyll Royd's beautiful garden, chatting, eating, drinking, and taking part in the MND raffle and tombola, run by Tracy Sanderson, who is also a choir member. Tracy was thrilled that the stall raised £268!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready to sing!

It was particularly delightful to see the many children who were visiting their grandparents and great grandparents. (Top tip: be very prepared if you give a water pistol to a 2 year old!)

Our audience were happy to listen, and sometimes to join us, when singing songs such as 'Moonlight Shadow', 'Mr Rock and Roll', and the heart-stirring 'A Thousand Years.'

Sunday lunchtime found many more choir members at the popular Saltaire Festival , performing on Upper Ada Street at the iconic YardFest Saltaire , a micro festival celebrating its 10th birthday this year!

The choir have hugely enjoyed performing at Yardfest almost every year since it began. This year, amazing organiser Nanette Brimble was delighted to join us when singing 'You Get What You Give', by the New Radicals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Ghyll Royd

Our set included music from ELO, the Eurythmics, Coldplay and the Doobie Brothers, plus the debut of one of our new songs, 'Had Enough' by The Enemy.

We really wouldn't miss this wonderful Street party, which raises funds for a variety of local charities.

A joyous and exciting weekend for us all!

If you would like to join the ATN family, you would be very welcome to come and try a free session (No auditions required)