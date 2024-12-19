An exhibition celebrating local artist's work and legacy opens at the Danum Gallery

An exhibition curated from some of the key work created by Doncaster born artist Thomas Bramwell 'Bram' Sprakes, is now open at the Danum Gallery (DGLaM), Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in 1940, Bram was the son of a master carpenter, but after leaving school at 15 he needed to find work and an apprenticeship with the coal board was where he developed his craftsmanship; becoming a master bricklayer.

A sportsman and artist for his whole life,Bram's work often reflects his love of the fields and fells he ran through and the animals and natural world he encountered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His keen interest in Art developed during his working life as he realised his childhood interest in the outdoors by creating a series of aesthetically pleasing bird paintings in watercolours, some of which are included in this exhibition.

The launch of the Thomas Bramwell 'Bram' Sprakes exhibition

Sandall Beat Wood was a favourite place, as well as many local football grounds where he played semi-professional football in the Yorkshire League.

Moving towards retirement, Bram began, with the encouragement and tutelage of John Sprakes, his brother and internationally renowned artist, to develop his interest in Art even further.

This late period in Bram’s life saw him study the craft of painting, diversifying his work to include: landscapes, seascapes and still life. Working predominantly in acrylics his work caught the eye of the Manchester Academy of Arts (he later became a MAFA member) as well as the Royal Academy in London. The latter led to him being accepted by the Royal Institute of Oil painters (ROI) and the Royal Society of British Artists (RBA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bram also displayed his work locally as part of the Doncaster Art Club as well as in numerous galleries across the UK such as the Mall gallery in London.

Part of the exhibition of Thomas Bramwell 'Bram' Sprakes' work

This exhibition includes a range of work from this extraordinary son of Doncaster and is a celebration of Bram’s life and work, as he died in March 2024 after a short illness. In addition, money raised from the sale of his work will be donated to Bennfield House Care Home in Thorne.

Exhibition

16 December to 31 January 2024

Monday to Friday: 10am - 5pm

Saturday: 10am - 4pm

Closed Sundays