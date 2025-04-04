How I fled Nepal for Yorkshire after death threats following my art exhibition - Manish Harijan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through vibrant paintings and bold sculptures inspired by Pop Art, Harijan confronts issues of caste discrimination and global injustice, amplifying the struggles faced by marginalised communities worldwide.

Harijan’s deeply personal practice is shaped by his own experiences as the son of a shoemaker from Nepal’s historically oppressed “Dalit” caste. He says his work reflects a lived reality of systemic exclusion and resistance, transforming these narratives into powerful artistic statements.

"Growing up in Nepal was very challenging,” he says from his home in Sheffield. “Because we were seen as lower caste the higher in society regarded us almost as their slaves. When I was at school from the age of eight I had to spend 20 hours a week working in their houses which made education difficult.” But a young Harijan always loved making things having inherited his father’s creativity as he was also a sculptor.

“I used to make sculptures out of clay," he recalls. But it never occurred to him that he would be able to pursue his love of art. But once her got to high school he realised it could be possible.

He studied Fine Art at Kathmandu University, followed by a residency at Kathmandu Contemporary Art Center in 2012 and at the Centre for Culture and Development in Denmark, in 2013.

But his first solo exhibition at Siddhartha Art Gallery in KathmanduIn 2012, sparked controversy when he reimagined Hindu deities as superheroes, resulting in violent backlash. The exhibition was shut down on opening night, and the artist faced death threats and legal action.

"I never imagined my work would end up with people threatening my life, it was very frightening. But it also meant that no one in Nepal would exhibit my work. For a few months I did get depressed as I couldn’t see a way out.”

Then he was invited to spend six months with some friends in the UK and visited Sheffield Hallam University. But when he returned to Nepal things had not improved so when he applied and was offered an unconditional place at Sheffield Hallam he decided to learn English before returning to take up his place.

Having earned his degree from Sheffield Hallam he continued to use his art to advocate for the voices of those who are vulnerable, stateless, or enduring systemic injustice.

While in university, he redoubled his commitment to explore the rights of marginalised people through art, participating in art projects that gave voice to the rights of populations that are vulnerable, stateless and at high-risk.

He graduated in 2019 and was awarded the Dianne Willcocks Lifelong Learning award.

His main medium of expression is painting using acrylic and mixed media with techniques tending toward Superflat. Inspired by Nepali art traditions of Thangka and Paubha, Harijan also borrows styles from graphic novels, especially manga and popular superhero comics. He calls it the ‘Thang-Su-flat’ technique.

Blending Eastern and Western aesthetics, Untouchable Utopia weaves Nepalese folklore with contemporary cultural references and universal class struggles.

Drawing inspiration from Pop Art, Harijan’s paintings reimagine everyday manual labourers as heroic, empowered figures, challenging

historical narratives and offering new perspectives on caste and class. Many are large scale canvases, something he wants pursue in the future, His work is a bold reassertion of dignity, power, and resilience, he says.

"My work does take me a long time, I am very critical of my own work and it can take more than a month to finish one,” says Harijan. “I like detail and that’s what takes the time.”

As well as paintings Harijan creates sculptures one on exhibition at the Art House is inspired by his childhood working for higher caste families.

"I wasn’t allowed to eat inside and so had to sit outside to eat,” he recalls. “After I had finished i would wash up my plate and out it in the sunshine to dry and then they would splash it with water as it was seen as unclean as we had used it and that is what inspired me to create

Besides paintings, Harijan also experiments with installations, sculptures and multimedia. He works at his studio in Yorkshire Art Space.

Untouchable Utopia invites audiences to reflect on their own place in society and consider how art can challenge and reshape the world around us.

This timely and compelling exhibition serves as both a personal testimony and a call to action, urging us to envision a more just and inclusive future.

"Art is supposed to challenge people, to ask questions,” he says.” Some people create art because they like to, I think it is much more than that for me. I think it is a way of challenging inequalities and descimination.”

Visitors to the Art House exhibition are first welcomed by Harijan’s striking new work, which merges the iconic imagery of Marilyn Monroe with the fierce presence of the goddess Kali.

This bold fusion offers a powerful reflection on iconography and womanhood. By placing a Western pop culture symbol alongside a revered South Asian deity, Harijan challenges notions of difference, urging viewers to look beyond surface appearances and questions why certain figures attain legendary status.

Harijan says he does return to Nepal to see his family when he can but there is still a lot of resentment towards him in the art world over there in particular and still no one will exhibit his work, something that he says causes him sadness.

But he has made a life for himself in Yorkshire where he feels free to express himself and his values.

"I have made a lot of friends and life for myself here.”

Untouchable Utopia is on exhibition until April 24 at The Art House, Wakefield. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9.30am-4pm. Admission is free.

Harijan is one of the artists whose paintings have been shortlisted and acquisitions for the UK’s Government Art Collection 2020/21.