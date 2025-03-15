How the Tansey Beetle and views about the North inspired a new art exhibition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the diminutive and endangered creature is being celebrated as part of a wide ranging art exhibition taking place just 20 miles from their territory.

Sarah Schiewe is one of 36 artists exhibiting work at the Cuorthouse in Thirsk at the moment. “The Tansy Beetle is a fascinating and vital part of our natural heritage. Their striking iridescent green reminds us of the beauty hidden in the smallest corners of our world, yet their rarity highlights the fragility of our ecosystems. Through my sculptures, I aim to bring attention to their plight, using art to spark conversations about conservation and the rich, often overlooked stories of York’s past and present. The Tansy Beetle’s journey is one of resilience and survival, something I hope to celebrate and protect.

“By creating these sculptures, I want to encourage people to not only admire these incredible creatures but also to consider their place in our shared history and environment. Art has the power to make people see things differently, and if my work can inspire even a small shift in awareness or action, then it has served its purpose.”

The "Idea of North" exhibition by artists who are also members of North Yorkshire Open Studios, on display at Rural Arts in Thirsk. Pictured artist Sarah Schiewe, with one of her Tansy Beetle sculptures. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tansy Beetles are an endangered species that only occur along the banks of a 45km stretch of the River Ouse around York, with much smaller populations in East Anglia. As well as using their shiny wing cases as sequins, records show that, for hundreds of years, Victorian beetle enthusiasts used to make special trips to Clifton Ings to source them for collections. They take their name from their main food source of Tansy, a perennial herb, on which they depend for survival. Conservationists have been working hard to protect the species for more than a decade and celebrated a couple of years ago when their endeavours showed a large increase in the population.

Volunteers organised by the Tansy Beetle Action Group (TBAG) reported in 2023 that the annual survey had revealed a population estimate of 91,000 – nearly double the previous highest estimate of 46,000 back in 2016.

The positive news was welcomed by conservationists who said it demonstrates the success of changes to the riverbank’s management. Working together with local landowners they have made sure that its essential Tansy foodplant is left growing to help the beetles complete their lifecycle. However, despite the record numbers, there are still concerns about how the Tansy Beetle might cope with the increase in summer flooding events that are expected with climate change; as well as the threat of Tansy being outcompeted by invasive plants, such as Himalayan Balsam.

Sarah isn’t the only artist to be inspired by the special leaf beetle, in recent years the coleoptera has been the subject of a York mural, by street artist ATM, and has inspired countless other artistic endeavours.

The "Idea of North" exhibition by artists who are also members of North Yorkshire Open Studios, on display at Rural Arts in Thirsk. Pictured artist Johnny Sunter. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The beetles can be seen as part of an evocative exhibition at The Courthouse, Rural Arts’ base and arts centre in Thirsk which includes artwork in a variety of mediums. Organised by North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS), the show spans a wide range of styles, media and subjects as the artists show their responses to author Peter Davidson's theory that ‘Everyone carries their own idea of North within them’. The exhibition takes its title from Davidson’s book, The Idea of North, published in 2005. The featured artists, all NYOS members, re-imagine the North as an idea that shapes the creativity of its residents. The pieces were selected by a panel, which included Julian Hartley, Senior Creative Producer for Visual Arts at Rural Arts. All work is for sale.

Idea of North is just one of a programme of events and exhibitions organised by NYOS in 2025, with the aim to celebrate and raise the profile of the region’s artistic talent.

Julian Hartley, Senior Creative Producer for Visual Arts at Rural Arts, said: “The Idea of the North exhibition explores the artists’ individual response to how they see The North and how it influences the making of art. Here at Rural Arts, we are delighted to bring their works together and celebrate the creativity of our regional artists.” He admits that he knew nothing of the Tansey Beetles significance to North Yorkshire nor its fascinating story.

Garth Bayley, Project Manager at NYOS and who is showing work in the exhibition, said: “NYOS is dedicated to celebrating the incredible wealth of talent in North Yorkshire and increasing the number of opportunities for artists to exhibit. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Rural Arts to showcase the work of some of our members, who have been inspired to consider such a stimulating subject as their own idea of the concept of ‘North’.” Artist Bayley from Stokesley was a chef in South Africa for 30 years, it was after moving to Yorkshire that he discovered his roots in the region go back 12 generations.

The"Idea of North" exhibition by artists who are also members of North Yorkshire Open Studios, on display at Rural Arts in Thirsk. Pictured artist Anj Bone. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bev Parker from Skipton whose experience of working as a public rights of way officer for the Yorkshire Dales National Park for more than 23 years gave her an in-depth knowledge of remote and rugged landscapes for her paintings. Anj Bone from Whitby aims to capture the transience, vulnerability and fragility in the natural world, she explores spaces, shadows, light and patterning in her work. Her art is also informed by the environment and wildlife surrounding her home. Sculptor Mark Butler from Skipton mainly works in cast bronze and his work mirrors the impermanence and vulnerability of the environment around him. Sarah Cawthray from Kirkbymoorside works in clay and her work is inspired by the rocks and cliff formations of the North Yorkshire Moors. Brian Hindmarch, Ingleton