Lockdown discovery to festival finalist: Yorkshire potter’s journey on show at Thoresby

Among those demonstrating will be Bawtry-based Laura Lee who only took up art and ceramics during the pandemic having never had any interest in it before.

"I found art in lockdown,” says Laura who worked in a day nursery with children until then. “It was a complete change. I started doing artwork which I gifted to friends, colleague and neighbours – it was a bit of random act of kindness during a tough time. That led to me thinking that if I was taught to this properly I could get better at it.”

She visited Doncaster Campus to enquire about night classes and ended up signing to do a degree in Fine Arts and Crafts, graduating last year.

Thoresby Hall Cermaics Fair organiser, Tracy Bramley, owner of The P Pod. Pictured with some of her ceramic flowers outside Thoresby Hall Courtyard where the first event is to be held on July 20th 2025. Around 45 ceramicists will be displaying thier handcrafted pieces.

Laura practices alternative firing methods, predominantly a process called Raku.

“Raku is a process where you put a ceramic into an outdoor kiln that’s heated up to 1,000 degrees and then I put it in a metal container full of reclaimed combustible material – I use flower cutting from the open gardens where I have my studio,” says Laura who works from her home in Bawtry but also has a studio in Hall Farm Garden in Lincolnshire.

“That set’s fire and then you trap the oxygen and that brings out fabulous flashes of coppers and golds and translucent colours. It’s the chemical reaction between what’s in the combustibles, the temperature and the glaze that gets these incredible outcomes.”

Laura says she is extremely particular about throwing her pots which have to be very precise and accurate but then it comes to glazing ‘it’s free alchemy,”

“I love that contradiction. You have this really precisely made considered form and then this organic, textured glazing that balances it.”

Laura’s work, both form and surface decoration is inspired by nature – she also works for environmental organisation and charity.

"Inspired by the fragile beauty of the forest in particular, I aim, through my artwork, to raise awareness of environmental issues and highlight the recent devastation of forests caused by wildfires due to climate change,” she says.

Laura, who also shows her work in a number of galleries and museums will be giving a demonstration of the Raku process at Thoresby Hall tomorrow.

“I like to pass my knowledge and love of Raku on to others,” says Laura who is a finalist in the Scotts Arts Creative Foundation Emerging Artist Award which is announced July 25.

Colin Jowett started out designing fabrics after studying for a degree in Textile Surface Pattern Design in Dundee, he then moved to graphic design before he decided to do a pottery night class.

"I’d always really enjoyed pottery but never got much opportunity to do it at school,” says Colin. “I went to night school and just fell in love with it and went on to a part-time course in Dewsbury. I think it was probably the best time for to do it as you need a lot of patience in ceramics and when I was younger I’m not sure I would have had the patience.” Colin, who works out of the garage of his Wakefield home, uses a sgraffito technique to create the intricate lines and designs in his pots. “I carve into the clay with a special tool I have made myself from a drill bit. It took quite a few years before I found something that I was really happy to develop.” He was initially inspired to create a series of pots for a show in Penrith based on the Lake District following meticulously the contour lines of the landscape using OS maps.

"That was the beginning point but as I develop my work it was less important about where the place was and it became more about the pattern which is where my textile training came in.” Colin describes his work as decorative rather than domestic. He doesn’t glaze his pots instead using a museum type wax on the outside as all the decoration of his pots is done before they are even fired. He uses coloured clay slips to paint his pots using a Japanese spray pot to literally blow the watered down clay onto the pot.

"Glaze wants to go shiny when it’s fired it is very complicated to get a matt glaze. I do sometimes glaze inside the pots,” says Colin who also uise latex resists to create patterns. “I build up the colours in layers and change as they go up the pots which is very time-consuming. It’s a very long process but I see them as stand alone works of art rather than domestic pots.”

Barnsley-based Suzan Kemp started first started working in ceramics while a student at sixth form college in Scarborough.

"I did that for a bit but then got married and had four children. I then got a grant aimed at getting people back into employment to do ceramics at Doncaster College of Art.” But once again life got in the way and so it wasn’t until years later when she retired that Suzan was able to follow her dream of setting up her own pottery studio eight years ago.

Suzan works in agate, coloured clay – normally black white and red.

"A lot of people think the colours are painted on but they are in fact coloured clay,” explains Suzan. “The technique originated in Japan although when people see my work they say if looks very African which I think is down to the terracotta coloured clay I use.” Although she admits that could be in her blood as she was born and lived in Libya until she was 10.

"My father married my mother who was Turkish and her family were Muslim and told her that if she married an Englishman you are dead to us so she came to England and her new English family said they didn’t want her either and so they went off to North Africa. My father was an electrical engineer and he worked for the King, but when I was ten or a 11 he was told to leave with no reason given and we came back to the UK> From a colonial life with servants suddenly we were living a caravan and my father was driving a coal truck. I thought it was a great adventure but I think my mother was having a nervous breakdown !”

They then moved to Gibraltar for six years when her father was seconded to the army before returning to Yorkshire for her to go to college, although that was when she met her husband. She believes this rich history and early life of adventure does reflect in her work today.

Suzan now lives in Barnsley with her partner of 20 years Bill who built her a studio with stunning views in their garden shed. She is very much looing forward to taking her work to Thoresby,

The Thoresby Ceramics Fair is organised by potter Tracy Bramley who is hoping for good crowds tomorrow as it coincides with other events taken place at Thoresby Hall.

"I own the P-Pod a ceramic business and workshops that I’ve run from Thoresby for more than four years and I had always wondered whether Thoresby would run a ceramics fair event. They agreed if I organised it. There is also a dog show ‘Pawsby’ and a country show on the same day but in a different part of the park to guarantee me footfall. "The idea is that it will then run every year and might expand to a two day event.”

There are 45 potters from all over the area including Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, Leicester and beyond