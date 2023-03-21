News you can trust since 1754
Photo North Festival Leeds 2023: When is the Leeds photography event and how can I buy tickets? Award winning photographers from Channel 4 set to attend giving career advice

Photo North Festival returns to Leeds this year, this time Channel 4 will be attending - here is when the event takes place and how to buy tickets.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:25 GMT

The festival unites a display of exhibitions from top class and up and coming artists for talks, walks and workshops. There are opportunities to meet the artists, observing film screenings, book and print signings and portfolio reviews.

The Photo North is a small team of curators who have created a lively festival for people to come together and engage with artists with a wealth of experience. This year the team will be collaborating with the photography team at Channel 4 Leeds.

Channel 4 picture commissioners and editors will attend the festival’s Live Lounge for drop in portfolio reviews and will also be providing advice on career opportunities, partnerships and apprenticeships. There will be plenty to enjoy with exhibitions, talks and screenings, book/magazine/print stalls, a background of music, food and a licensed bar.

The Faversham, Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)

When is the Photo North Festival 2023?

The event will take place at The Faversham in Leeds.

It runs from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.

How can I buy tickets to the event?

Doors to the event open at 9.45am and you can either pay in advance on the festival’s website or pay at the door.

General admission tickets cost £12 per day or £25 for the full festival and student admission tickets cost £10 per day or £20 for the full festival. Children under 15 can enter for free.

Who will be headlining at the Photo North Festival 2023?

The following artists will be displaying their work at the event.

Chris Floyd

Joanne Coates

Richard Ansett

Tessa Bunney

Dean Belcher

Sofia Conti

Roy Mehta

Group exhibitionists include Hannah Cassidy, Barry Lewis, Heather Tait, Peter Dench, Gisela Szlatoszlavek, Craig Szlatoszlavek and Dawn Mander.

