Whitby Regatta painting sets world record auction price for Yorkshire artist Joe Scarborough

Whitby Regatta sold for £18,000, plus buyer’s premium, more than doubled the previous record for the artist when it was snapped up at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn.

The 71cm by 91cm oil on canvas, signed and dated 1989, had been estimated between £2,000 and £3,000.

Whitby Regatta, oil on canvas, by Joe Scarborough.