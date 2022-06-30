Whitby Regatta painting sets world record auction price for Yorkshire artist Joe Scarborough

Whitby Regatta sold for £18,000, plus buyer’s premium, more than doubled the previous record for the artist when it was snapped up at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn.
The 71cm by 91cm oil on canvas, signed and dated 1989, had been estimated between £2,000 and £3,000.
Scarborough, who was born in 1938, is much loved for his colourful and humorous depictions of everyday life in his hometown of Sheffield and around Yorkshire.