BBC Proms Star Jonathan Scott heads to Bradford

Bradford Festival Choral Society (BFCS) are thrilled to host acclaimed harmonium and organ virtuoso Jonathan Scott, fresh from his BBC Proms recital this summer, for a performance of Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle on Saturday, 16 November 7:30pm at Price Hall, Bradford Grammar School.

Scott, whose keyboard mastery has dazzled audiences worldwide, will perform on the harmonium in Rossini’s vibrant mass. At 6:45 pm, he will also give a pre-concert harmonium demonstration, offering insights into the rich sounds of the instrument, using the historic 19th Century Mustel harmonium sourced especially for this concert.

Under the expert direction of Musical Director Thomas Leech, the concert features an impressive lineup of soloists: soprano Jenny Stafford, mezzo-soprano Georgia Mae Ellis, tenor Nathan Vale, and baritone Alistair Ollerenshaw, with Christopher Pulleyn on piano. Together with the dynamic chorus, they will bring Rossini’s operatic spirit to life in this joyful, expressive piece, blending drama with melodic beauty.

BFCS remains committed to accessibility, offering free tickets for under-18s and £5 tickets for students, under-30s, and low-income attendees. Standard tickets are £20 and £18 for over 60s, with group discounts available. A quiet room will also be available for those needing a break from the hustle and bustle of a busy concert venue. Join them for an unforgettable night of musical excellence and witness Jonathan Scott’s return to Bradford in this spectacular performance.