Blondie bring hits, glitz and glamour to the Piece opening show

Friday night saw timeless music legends Blondie with famous leading lady Debbie Harry rock up in Halifax as the opener for the highly anticipated summer gigs 2024 with a hit- laden electric set.

It's safe to say that no other hit maker can do glitz glamour and punk like Debbie Harry and Blondie and on Friday night the front woman definitely brought her A game, throwing shapes and energetic dance moves in sync to the beat.

The famous icons brought a brilliant show - I am still pinching myself now that the actual legends Blondie played in my little home town, it really was something to see and once in a lifetime.

Against the beautiful backdrop of The Piece Hall, The Tide is High, Call Me, Union City Blue and Atomic's new wave legendary rockers had the Halifax crowd hanging on their every word (no telephones this evening I'm afraid, pardon the pun ) as they brought their electric set to Calderdale for the first of two highly anticipated live gigs.

Setting the scene at The Piece Hall

It was so difficult to not stare and be engrosssed in watching front woman Debbie Harry from the get-go, her signature well known bleach-blonde hair and supermodel model bone structure sparkling ,rocking a simple but hip look in platform trainers only someone as cool as Debbie can pull off.

She can still hit the high notes and the lower octaves with ease - a force to be reckoned with, performing for over 40 years and still going strong at 78 with no sign of hanging up her boots and with plenty of gas left in the band's tank.

Debbie kept a high energy electric performance going on all night, the original Sunday girl had the crowds hooked line and sinker singing along to hit hits such as Maria, Dreaming and my all-time favourite Heart of Glas

The performance was as memorable as it was exhilarating even with the rain which actually helped to set the scene. I have to mention drummer Clem Burke and bass guitarist Glen Matlock, the two musicians a force to be reckoned with.

Blondie Rocking Halifax

Ahead of the opening show I was lucky enough to have a chat with Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust who said: “I’m so excited about the 2024 season which is our biggest, best and most diverse summer programme to date.

"I’m incredibly proud of the lineup we have secured this year as we’ll be welcoming some absolute legends of the music world with rap, pop, dance and rock all on the bill and for the first time an international comedy star too!

"There’s some hard work to do over the coming weeks turning this stunning heritage site into one of the UK’s premier venues – but it’s so very worth it to see the reaction of the artists and audiences who completely fall in love with its unique beauty,.

"All our independent stores remain open during the build, so it’s the perfect time for a browse and a peek behind the scenes of what it takes to put on live events of this scale and calibre.”