Cast and crew of the original BBC adaptation of James Herriot’s All Creatures Great and Small will gather in Thirsk this Saturday to mark the launch of a book celebrating the classic series.

All Memories Great & Small has a foreword written by Rosie Page, daughter of Alf Wight, the real James Herriot, and is a companion to the classic BBC series, which ran from 1978 to 1990, with 90 episodes. The book features memories from cast and crew including Christopher Timothy, Peter Davison, Carol Drinkwater and the late Robert Hardy, with new interviews and photos added to this expanded edition.

The author, Oliver Crocker, will be signing books this Saturday at White Rose Books in Thirsk, where Alf Wight had his veterinary surgery and where the BBC series was set and filmed.

The book cover image of All Memories Great & Small, celebrating the original BBC series.

He will be joined by Rosie Page and former cast and crew members including Alison Lewis, who played James and Helen’s daughter Rosie, Paul Lyon, who played their son Jimmy, Jessica Sewell (Mary Clarke), costume designer Janice Rider and make-up designer Vivian Oldham.

The book features newly unearthed material from the archives, listing previously uncredited cast and crew, revealing locations and filming details.

The book signing takes place this Saturday, October 2, at White Rose Books and Coffee Bar in Thirsk Market Place. All Memories Great & Small by Oliver Crocker is published by devonfirebooks.com.