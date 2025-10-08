Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The story was inspired by 31-year-old Jess losing a friend to cancer in her 20s and how the experience shaped her. "That moment, it just changed everything,” reflects Jess, whose writing ambitions grew after she met children's author Jacqueline Wilson at a book signing whilst growing up in Bradford.

“You always talk about ‘one day’ and I was like one day I'm going to move to Australia and I'm going to write books...Then when my good friend passed, it just shook everything. You realise that you don't necessarily have the time that you think you're going to.”

She’s now been in Australia seven years and The Life Experiment is her fourth book, a venture into a new genre after three previous thrillers. It grew from a personal project, and several mindset shifts. When Jess first moved abroad, she began cramming her life with plans, worried that she wasn’t living ‘properly’.

Bradford author Jess Kitching. Photo: Jess Howell

“I thought a good life meant you had to fill it full of everything and be busy all the time and I was always tired and on the edge of burnout,” she reflects. “Then, Covid times, when I stopped like everybody else – we had to stop because the world was locked down – I started processing that loss and how it's changed (me) and shaped (me) as a person. And the book came from there...It's all tied to those feelings of being like, What am I doing? Is this the way I want to live? Is this healthy? Is this right? Am I on the right path? You know, those lovely light-hearted questions we all ask ourselves at three o’clock in the morning when you can't sleep and you're like let's have an existential crisis.”

Jess’ work is typically shaped by her personal experiences. Her first novel, The Girl She Was Before, for example, looked at the trauma legacy of bullying and was inspired by her own experiences with a facial difference. "It sounds cheesy, but I feel like if you're going to write, I think you should confront the page with just everything you've got,” she muses.

“I'm not afraid of being really vulnerable in a book because I just think there's been so many experiences I've gone through that have made me feel really alone as a person and actually they're not uncommon…

"If I'm going to write something I would rather put all in and the response to this book has been incredible. I think that’s because it asks those big questions I think we all ask ourselves but you don't sit and talk about.”

"With this book,” she adds, “I hope it encourages people to take themselves and their dreams and their place in the world seriously.”