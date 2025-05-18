Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Friends and family would visit Yorkshire and would ask me for a good walk and instead of me writing it out I’d always draw a sketch and so I ended up with all these sketches and so I thought I’d archive them for the family and then I thought maybe it would make a book, but I wasn’t sure it would be good enough,” explains Julie.

“During Covid I had a friend in business who wanted to try a ‘proper Yorkshire Dales walk’. I found myself not only sketching the maps but adding notes of where and when would be a great place and time to go – including some lesser know places.

"We’ve always loved our Yorkshire walks from the children being very young. It was our go to weekend hobby – affordable, doable and whatever the weather we would always feel ‘ better for it ‘. Curiosity took us all over Dales, Moors and Wolds with endless paths to explore.”

Artisan designer Julie Dodsworth

But for Julie it is when when as much as the where that is important.

"When people asked me about walks I realised that I was telling them the best time to go to places to see things and when I thought about it I could think about something for every month of the year.

“I could think of walks great for short dark January days - say catching the Starling murmurations at the Ure wetlands or a special quiet walks that you wouldn’t want to miss in the Spring when we are in wild flower heaven. Adversely, walks that take advantage of busy times .. like walking beside the North York moors railway when their season has a full timetable so you can ride the train on the return leg.”

Initially Julie took her book to a publisher just for some advice on how to put it together and the publisher said they wanted to work with her and signed her up – a year later the book was a reality.

Julie Dodsworth's book

“And thus my book was born,” she says. “I was incredibly flattered and humbled to have been published one of the market leaders – Countryside books.” It’s been such a lovely thing to work on. I’ve always loved maps and I love Yorkshire.”

The book – entitled Not Just Where to Walk but When to Walk in Yorkshire: An artisan’s guide to lovely walks throughout the year – contains 24 walks and takes the reader through the year.

“The book speaks to the reader one to one,” says Julie. “I’ve imagined my reader to be the friend who just needed that special something for the mind, body and soul with just a little inspiration and guidance to make it happen.”

Julie has also included what to look out for a long the walks such as the bluebells in April at Bolton Abbey as well as the length and difficulty of each walk and useful information such as where to park. “They are all very doable family-friendly walks,” she says. “And include what not to miss. They are walks that we have done ourselves over many, many years as a couple and with our children and now our grandchildren.”

Julie has done all the illustrations in her new book about her favourite walks in Yorkshire

She has also chosen walk across a variety if Yorkshire landscapes from the Dales down tot he woodland and wildlife-rich Nooks, through historical towns and villages and along waterways, lakes and coasts. There’s even a city walk around York, near where Julie lives and has her studio.

Winter walks include taking in the atmospheric ruins of Fountains Abbey and the gorge at How Stein, Spring at Farndale and Bolton Abbey, Summer includes a visit to ‘Yorkshire’s own Matterhorn’ at Roseberry Topping.

"I’ve also included a family-favourite of ours which the coastal walk at Runswick Bay.” In the Autumn she says it’s best to discover a “mini Lake District” in Bewerley as well as the waterfalls of Dent and the secret passageways at Burnsall and Hebden.”

Each walk is beautifully illustrated by Julie in watercolours, making this much more than just a guide to good walks in Yorkshire.

Julie's book isn't just about where to walk but when and what to look out for along the way

"I wanted to add colour but I had never worked in watercolours before – I’m 64 and this is the first time I’ve used watercolours – I’ve never been to a class I just thought I’d give it a go,” she says. “I’d sketch the maps that were then printed onto watercolour paper and then I just started to colour them in and gave it a key. I wanted it to be so it was a walk at a glance with a good over view of what was entailed. But I felt it was the right medium for the books as it seemed to reflect the seasons the best. It is very soft and gentle – a very good reflection of being out in nature.

And so which is her favourite walk? ”I would say they are all favourites for that particular time of year but if I had to choose I would say the hay meadows in June up at Muker because it is such a short window its a lovely thing to celebrates and the long days – its my idea of perfection in a walk really.

"But then we wouldn’t miss the mincepie special in Oxenhope at Christmas. It’s a simple linear walk from Oxenhope to Oakworth (of the Railway Children fame) and then catch the steam train back. It’s only on for a week so once again timing is everything.”

It’s another triumph for Julie who was inspired to design homeware products after she and her husband, Simon, bought a narrowboat, The Calamity Jane” named after the amateur dramatics production that brought them together in 1982.

Keen to add some canalware, she bought some jugs and buckby cans, and decided to decorate them herself using traditional motifs and her favourite florals. They were so impressive that her daughter, Bethany, insisted she send the designs to manufacturers.

They loved them, though getting into licensing was a challenge made easier by business skills honed in her office plant supply company and a belief that her work would be a commercial success.

She researched manufacturers, some of which had as many as 500 freelance artists on their books, and ignored the knock-backs. Within a year, her persistence had paid off and she had secured 12 major licenses.

Julie’s surface pattern designs are wonderfully nostalgic, but thanks to their cheerful colours and unusual connotations they echo the past with originality.

They’re now found in 20 countries and on everything from ceramics and textiles to stationery and candles after being manufactured under license.

“It is incredible, I didn’t even know I could paint until I picked up a brush to paint the buckby cans,” she says.

Her work, which blends folk art with a modern aesthetic, includes a variety of products like bath and body items, home fragrances, and tableware. The Dodsworth brand is known for its sustainability and ethical practices, with many products being plant-based, vegan, and 95 per cent plastic-free.

And Julie’s book has become the latest inspiration for a new range of products including seedballs, soaps and handcream all with images from her book on packaging.

“When we were working on the book with the publisher we realised that some of the designs really celebrated the wild meadows of Yorkshire. And so we looked at Yorkshire products that can reflect the new book and so that’s what we ‘ve done – all the products are made in Yorkshire,” she says.

“One thing has inspired the other.”