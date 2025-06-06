Larry Lamb: "Everyone was weeping and dancing – it was quite extraordinary" actor talks about last day filming Gavin and Stacey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is an adventure story, which takes place behind the scenes on a film set in the Caribbean,” says 77-year-old Lamb. “It sounds glamourous – and there’s plenty of drama - but it’s really a story about ordinary working people, but the actors they are the supporting cast – but the crew and the trials and tribulations they face in the intense, high-pressured environment of a film set. It’s a world I know a lot about and having done a lot of filming the one person who always fascinates me as they hold the whole thing together is the First Assistant Director.

“The First AD needs a calm head and excellent people skills and my central character Killy, much like Mick Shipman, is just an ordinary guy, doing his best to hold it all together amongst the chaos. It is how he leads his crew out of all the problem they face when things go wrong.” Lamb says it is the book he always wanted to write, having written his autobiography ten years ago. "My publishers encouraged me to go on and write a novel, but I wasn’t ready at the time. It was during the pandemic that a writer friend of mine dared me to fictionalise some of the incredible anecdotes that I’ve gathered from a lifetime of working in TV and film – so I did. I began writing, and I absolutely loved it.

“This story has been bubbling away inside of me for years. It’s inspired by the thousands of crew members that I’ve worked with over the years but I really got the idea when I was out filming in the Caribbean where were making a mini series about Christopher Columbus. We didn’t know it but something was going wrong politically on the island and we weren’t exposed to that but when they had to get us out on the minibuses they couldn’t because the international airport had been ringed and so they had to get little planes to fly us off the island and into the international airport and that was the route of the idea. It made me realise that the real heroes of any production are the crew and as soon as anything goes wrong everyone looks to the First AD to sort it out.

“The characters are probably composites of the many people I have worked with over the years. For example, one character, Monica, the Production Manager, has the essence of Barbara Windsor about her – she takes no nonsense.” But he admits it was a very different thing to write a fictional novel compared to writing an autobiography.

“The main thing was that I had to learn to write in the third person, rather than the first. It gives you a tool to step back and explore the characters and their motivations, which fascinates me. As an actor, I love watching people interact and developing characters in my mind. Fiction writing is another expression of that.”

He also has a very unusual way of working.

“I lie on my back on an old fashioned flock mattress with loads of pillows on the floor of my house in Normandy with my iPad and write it with my ne finger. I’m not good and sitting for extended periods as I have really bad back and leg problems.”

The entire book took him 14 weeks.

"When I was writing my autobiography and writer friend of mine said the best way was try to write 1,000 words a day and that has stuck with me and it works. Most weeks I work five hours a day seven days a week and write around 1,000 words every day. I have to have no distractions – I need total solitude. I can’t do it any other way.”

Lamb decided to self publish his first novel, because he wanted control over the entire process. "When I wrote my autobiography I was with a big publisher and I realised you really didn’t have much control over it. I also didn’t want to get into the land of rejection that you sometimes suffer as an actor. The publishing industry is changing and there’s a real rise in the smaller publishers, and a changing attitude towards self-published books – and this was a way for me to be more in charge of the process, and to be able to do it my way and have more control. I’d also been working with an editorial director which is what I needed and they directed me, especially in writing in the third person and that was a hugely positive experience.

"I am also lucky enough to have a big public persona, especially at the moment, and I knew that would hopefully sell the book and get people including the media interested.”

While he has loved writing All Wrapped Up and is the process of revisiting the same characters in a second novel, but this time about their lives away from the film set, it is for playing Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey that Lamb will be most fondly remembered.

“It has been a long story and when I read to script and realised it was going to be the end of the story if was very emotional, but it was done so beautifully, it’s done the way everyone who loves that show would want it to be done,” he says,. "Being a bit of a doubting Thomas I thought it wouldn’t be the end but gradually I realised that they wanted to finish the story and round it off. That last day was so emotional. We spent the entire day filming the end, and that never normally happens when you are making film and television but they were determined to film the end on the last day of filming. It was fantastic but so emotionally charged, not just the actors, but the 100 or so crew many who had worked on it for 17 years. The crew are your family. you don’t see the actors very often but the crew you see every day and you become very close. Everyone was weeping and dancing – it was quite extraordinary. And of course in the end it was the First Assistant Director who had to say ‘That’s a wrap, it’s finished. It has been such an honour to be a part of this incredible joyful show. There is so much love for Gavin and Stacey, and for my character, Mick. I really have been humbled by the support. Ruth (Jones) and James (Corden) are such talented writers, and I’m so grateful that they saw something of Mick in me before I saw it in myself.

“I think what resonates so much with people is that it’s a show about love and community at its heart, about embracing ourselves as we are.”

And he is giving a nod to Gavin and Stacey fans by starting his tour in Billericay and ending in Barry Island.

“I absolutely love meeting people and this tour gives me the opportunity to connect with people across the country. The format of each event will vary slightly depending on the location – but they will all include some form of conversation about the book and my career in the film and TV industry.”

