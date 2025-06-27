Meet Granny JoJo: The Quirky, Loveable Heroine Inspired by Real-Life ADHD and English Village Charm
A Character Born from Real Life
Unlike any other amateur detective, Granny JoJo is inspired by Jo Jones’s own lived experience with female ADHD—a condition often overlooked or misunderstood. Her spontaneous ideas, boundless curiosity, and unconventional approach to life make her both a brilliant sleuth and a relatable, loveable protagonist.
“Jo’s unique perspective and energy have always brought laughter and unexpected solutions to everyday problems,” says author Robert William Jones. “It was only natural that she should become the heart of this new series—her quirks, compassion, and sense of humour are woven into every page. It became even more important when she had to battle breast cancer”
A Village Full of Secrets, Cake, and Red Wine
Set in a quintessentially quirky English village, The Granny JoJo Mysteries blends diabolical behaviour, lazy summer afternoons, coffee, cake, and a generous splash of red wine. The first book, The Bridge, introduces readers to Granny JoJo’s world: a place where nothing is quite as it seems, and where the most surprising solutions come from the most unexpected sources.
With complex plotting, a cast of memorable characters, and a tone that balances laugh-out-loud moments with genuine insight, the series is poised to charm fans of cozy mysteries and anyone who appreciates the joys and challenges of neurodiversity.
About the Author
Robert William Jones is a writer, artist, educator, and musician based in Lancashire. His previous works include the acclaimed Micklegate Series. With Granny JoJo Mysteries, he brings his trademark humour and heart to a new audience, celebrating the quirks that make us all unique.