David Wilson Homes to launch homes for sale in Driffield

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is set to launch its first homes at brand-new development in Driffield.

Named Porters Way, the new 80-home development will feature a range of energy-efficient homes. The first release will include two-bedroom bungalows and three-bedroom homes, available for move-in this Spring. These properties will be available to reserve from Saturday 25th January. To celebrate the launch, David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East will be hosting an event on Saturday 25th January, where potential buyers can explore more details about the homes in this exciting first release.

Interested buyers are invited to the development from 11am - 5pm for information on the new homes, pricing and to enjoy refreshments from The Beverley Pizza Co between 11am - 2pm. Keen buyers who attend the launch will also get the chance to be the first to view the new four-bed Hollinwood Show Home.

Porters Way will offer several buying schemes to help more people step on or up the property ladder, including The Key Workers Scheme, The Part Exchange Scheme and The Movemaker Scheme.

In addition to the 80 new homes for Driffield, the new development complies with Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) regulations, ensuring that is is designed to enhance natural environments and habitats on-site, and improve the land it has built on This includes creating 5.8 acres of public open space (equivalent to over four football pitches), 2.1 acres of wildflower meadows, bee-friendly planting, planting over 150 new trees and over 1,250 new sapling hedgerows. The development also incorporates ecological features such as 100 bat and bird boxes, hedgehog highways, electric car charging points, and photovoltaic panels.

The development is located just a 20 minute walk from Driffield town centre and close to over 20 eateries and pubs. Situated near to the Yorkshire Coast and York, Beverley, and Hull by car, this development offers the perfect balance of town and country living.

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at the new David Wilson Homes’ Porters Way development, commented: “We are so excited to announce our new David Wilson Homes development in the popular town of Driffield. With the nearby amenities and close proximity to both the coast and local cities of York, Beverley and Hull, we’re confident that these new energy-efficient homes will be popular with a wide range of buyers.”

“We encourage anybody who may be interested in the new homes to attend our exclusive launch event on the evening of Saturday 25th January, to find out more information. We look forward to welcoming potential homebuyers then!”