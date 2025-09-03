England's iconic modernist event is back in the Ballroom

On Saturday September 20, legendary club night Brighton Beach returns to its Sheffield home at the City Hall Ballroom for a huge one-off party.

Brighton Beach launched in Sheffield in February 1996 and became a mainstay of the Sheffield clubbing scene for more than 15 years.

Club founder Richard Todd says, “It’s going to one hell of a night! Original BB DJs Red Helen and Dan Guest are joining us, as well as room two favourites Eddie Wainwright, Callum Simpson, Gav Arno and Al Dalessio. Expect the classic Brighton Beach soundtrack & take a turn on the flashing dancefloor to pounding 60s soul, Motown, indie, northern soul & Britpop.”

In the 90s, Brighton Beach turned its back on the soulless corporate dance mega clubs and American grunge that was depressing the UK music scene, and decided it was time for a change – something very different and very British.

Beginning at The Cockpit in Leeds in 1994 and then coming to the grandeur of the City Hall Ballroom in Sheffield in 1996, BB played definitive 60s mod and soul, alongside the great British groups of the 90s. As Britpop thrived, so did Brighton Beach. Massive bands like Supergrass and Shed Seven hung out at the club and performed frenzied secret gigs there too.

DJs from the vinyl-obsessed underground UK 60s scene were brought in to host a second room at the club, playing pure northern soul, R&B, jazz and freakbeat, introducing fuzzed-up garage and speed-fuelled psych to salivating kids. On the dancefloor, mods from the local scooter clubs were teaching the new Britpop scenesters how to dress and dance, with tight ties & perfect hair. Brighton Beach spread from Yorkshire to have other hugely popular residencies in Newcastle, Leicester & London.

“Without Brighton Beach, there would be no Kaiser Chiefs, so they have a lot to apologise for. If my knees still worked, I’d be there every night. Some people had formative years, we had formative Friday nights.” Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs)

“What a time to be alive. We spent many nights at The Cockpit in Leeds at the legendary Brighton Beach. Great tunes, beautiful people and an amazing atmosphere. Getting the train back to York slightly wired at 4.30am was always a sign that a good time was had by all. And we even got to do a gig there, which puts us in a long line of very cool acts to have graced the stage. Long Live Brighton Beach.” Rick Witter (Shed Seven)