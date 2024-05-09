Explore the world beneath your feet at National Coal Mining Museum

11th May marks the return of Geology Rocks, National Coal Mining Museum for England’s celebration of the world beneath our feet. With opportunities to dig up and handle amazing rocks and fossils, enjoy unique shows and tours, and delve into a range of exciting demonstrations, visitors of all ages will enjoy this jam-packed day organised in partnership with Yorkshire Geological Society (YGS).

The event boasts the unique opportunity to head underground by walking down the Museum’s steep 600m drift, with a geologist on-hand to answer questions. Booking is essential for this special activity and is suitable for ages 10+ only.

Above ground, surface tours will take eventgoers for a walk around the Museum before exploring the Lister-Kaye Tunnel to see rock and coal seams up close.

Throughout the day, guests can discover exhibits of fossils, minerals, and rocks, along with seeing exciting rock-cutting and polishing demonstrations up-close. Visitors are welcome to bring their own rocks and fossils to be identified by experts or cut to uncover the secrets within.

Geology Rocks Returns This Weekend

There are plenty of creative opportunities for younger visitors with a host of hands-on activities, from setting off a volcano to making a coal seam in a test tube to take home. Run by LoveScience, these free science shows will show children how to test and identify rocks and fossils.

Families can discover how coal was formed and how we know where to find it with The Rock ‘n’ Coal Show. Performed by the Museum’s Living History team, audiences will meet characters from history including Father of Geology William Smith and Marie Curie who will demonstrate exciting scientific experiments.

In the afternoon, YGS will host a series of fascinating short talks, highlighting the best places to see interesting fossils to the geology of Caphouse Colliery. With topics ranging from ammonites to dinosaur footprints, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of National Coal Mining Museum for England said: “After the success of Geology Rocks for the past two years, we’re delighted to again be joining forces with Yorkshire Geology Society to offer our visitors a fun-packed day of exciting exhibits and interactive experiences learning about the ground beneath our feet.”

