Actors wanted for new film that begins shooting in Yorkshire this summer

A casting call went out this week for the as-yet unnamed production.

Claudia Blunt Casting tweeted: “Yorkshire Based Talent! Gearing up for a film that shoots in God’s Own County in August. Would love to get to know some local faces. Drop your details below.”

Scores of hopefuls have already submitted their details, with the tweet having been liked more than 500 times.

Yet another film is being shot in Yorkshire - and you can take part

Yorkshire has become a hotbed of filming in recent years. Helped by the likes of Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley, scores of productions are taking place in the region.

There are several major films and television shows being shot in Yorkshire right now - with hopefully more to follow.

Caroline Cooper Charles, head of creative at Screen Yorkshire, said the company has “never been busier” as it works to support dozens of productions, as well as providing funding for film projects in the region and training for young creatives who want to break into the industry.

She said: "The landscapes speak for themselves - they are extraordinary - and people have always been attracted by that and our amazing country houses. 2022 is going to be extraordinary and you're going to be seeing a lot more of Yorkshire on both the big and small screens."

Productions such as Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Mission Impossible 7 and Indiana Jones 5 have all been filmed in Yorkshire in recent months.