The Traitors contestant Alex Oleksy based in Whitby who is planning on using the prize money of £120,000 on IVF treatment if he wins is already bookies' favourite to make it to the final.

The second week of the BBC show The Traitors has started and the latest predictions have revealed Faithful or Traitor is most likely to make it to the final and take home the prize money.

The team at Online Betting Guide (OLBG) have shared the latest winner predictions for the third series of The Traitors and Traitor Minah is the current favourite to win the show, with an implied probability chance of 66.7 per cent.

The fourth episode aired on Wednesday, January 8 and the fifth episode will air tonight (January 9) at 9pm on BBC One.

Alex on The Traitors season 3. (Pic credit: BBC)

Alex Oleksy, 29, who lives in Whitby, is also among the bookies’ favourite to win the series, with an implied probability chance of 20 per cent and theoretical probability odds of 4/1.

The care manager was encouraged to apply for the show by his mother-in-law who believed he would be very good at the game.

Mr Oleksy told the BBC: “Well, the first time that I watched the show, I thought the whole concept was so cool. Psychological warfare AND a game show.

“I watched it with my mother-in-law, and she said, “I think you'd be really good at this.” I mulled it over, watched the second season, and had seen that you could apply for the next. And I thought, "you know what, I think I'm going to do that.”

The Traitors season 3 contestants. (Pic credit: BBC)

If he wins the prize money of £120,000, he will use it for IVF treatment as he and his wife are unable to have biological children.

“I’m desperate to be a dad, I’m just a big kid and just always wanted to be a dad,” Mr Oleksy told the BBC.

“So that will be first on the list. And then just boring stuff, pay off debt, take my family on a holiday, all that sort of stuff. You know, give them a bit of a treat.”

When discussing his qualities and what he would bring to the game, he said: “I’m quite a funny, silly sort of character that people take at face value quite a lot.

“Some might assume silly equates to being stupid so, I’ve found that throughout my life, a lot of people have maybe overlooked me or underestimated me.

“That sort of thing in The Traitors could possibly be weaponised almost. I observe a lot, I’m quite good at cataloguing things. I might appear to be just having fun, but I am taking everything in.”

He also explained how he would play the game if he was a Traitor.

“I’m a very empathetic person, I really care about people, and I really love people as well,” Mr Oleksy said.

“I’m a big feelings sort of guy, I’m quite emotional. So, I think that it might be quite difficult for me initially, but there’s money that I can potentially win.