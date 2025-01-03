The third series of hit BBC show The Traitors started earlier this week - so we’ve taken a look at the Yorkshire contestants taking part.

Known only as Alex, Jack and Joe (for the time being) there are three contestants from Yorkshire who will be hoping to win £120,000 in the ultimate game of deceit.

The first two series of the show captivated the nation, having viewers hanging on every word with twists and turns as people try to work out how is a faithful and who is a traitor.

For newcomers, the game involves taking a group of strangers to a Scottish castle. A small number will be chosen to be Traitors, who must then try to eliminate the rest of the players by ‘murdering’ them. It’s up to the remaining contestants, known as the Faithful, to identify the backstabbers in their midst.

It’s followed by companion show The Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC2, where, like the viewers at home, Ed Gamble and his guests will be second guessing everyone’s decisions and saying who they think will show a talent for backstabbing.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Yorkshire’s contestants on The Traitors series three.

Alex

Age: 29

Occupation: Care Manager

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

Well, the first time that I watched the show, I thought the whole concept was so cool. Psychological warfare AND a game show. I watched it with my mother-in-law, and she said, “I think you'd be really good at this.” I mulled it over, watched the second season, and had seen that you could apply for the next. And I thought, you know what, I think I'm going to do that.

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

I'm quite a funny, silly sort of character that people take at face value quite a lot. Some might assume silly equates to being stupid so, I've found that throughout my life, a lot of people have maybe overlooked me or underestimated me. That sort of thing in the Traitors could possibly be weaponized almost. I observe a lot, I'm quite good at cataloguing things. I might appear to be just having fun, but I am taking everything in.

What did you think of the previous series?

Joe is from Whitby, and a contestant on the third series of The Traitors. Credit: (BBC / Studio Lambert) | (BBC / Studio Lambert)

I’ve rewatched ahead of this. Failure to prepare is preparing to fail!

I remember looking at Paul and thinking that he did such a good job, being a larger-than-life character. When I watched it again, I had a different opinion because I think he set himself up to fail a little bit. He became a little bit blinkered, where he was so dead set on this game plan that he had that it stopped him from seeing that things were falling apart around him. Harry just played an absolute blinder, and he was thinking on his feet as well.

I think that as soon as you start taking things for granted, or expect that things are going to happen the way that you think they are, then that's when things change. And it's about being ready to run after you stumble. In my work, no two days are ever the same, plans go out the window at the drop of a hat and you need to be ready to drop the expectation of how the day was going to go and pick something else up and run with that instead. So, I'm hoping that being able to be a bit resilient and being able to think quickly on my feet will put me in good stead.

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

I think some things will definitely hinder me. Sometimes I cannot help myself but say something. I'm always the one that fights for the underdog, I will speak my mind, it’s how my mum brought me up. If you're going to start being really opinionated, right at the beginning then your head’s on the chopping block straight away.

Do you have a game plan?

For me, I think it's just to be observant, trust nobody, and catalogue events as you go. Pick up on the things that people say even early on, remember them in case you need them later. Overall, I don’t think you can go in with a game plan and stick to it rigidly. I think my broad game plan is to play it a bit stupid and be the nice guy. Try and have a laugh when people get their barriers down and just kind of see what I can pick up even in subtle conversation. That's what I hope to do, now watch me go in there and do none of that!

When you play games with your friends and family are you very competitive?

I would like to say that I'm quietly competitive. I have a real competitive nature. However, I’d never like to look like the sore loser either. So inside I’m really competitive and have this winning spirit and enjoy winning. However, I don't like to look like the sore loser, I'm not a stamp your feet, throwing the Monopoly board across the room when I'm out of money person. I try and be quite gracious in defeat.

Do you think you’ll be good at the Missions? What strengths do you think you might bring to them?

I’m in a mix of minds about it. I have always been more of a starving artist sort of person as opposed to a sort of athletic person. These days I'm just an artist because I'm definitely not starving, and I love pasta! I'm not particularly physically strong, possibly stronger than I look, but definitely would try and avoid physical activity where possible. The closest thing I've got to a sporting achievement was attending PE once in a three-year period! So, I'm not particularly physically active, I am known as a bit of a weed. I've tried to lift weights and when it when it comes to running, I think I would just rather not know how unfit I am.

I think the mental challenges seem better. I hope that’s where I’ll come into my own. I have found that when there has been more of a mental aspect, solving puzzles or figuring out chords or whatever, I tend to click on to that quite quickly. So perhaps if I falter in the physical aspect of things, I'm hoping to soar in the mental aspects.

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

Well, obviously, I don't know how I'm going to react when I'm in there, the pressure is massive. But there's part of me that is hoping to be a Traitor because I feel like the chances of getting to the end are a lot better if you're a Traitor. I think that I can cope with the pressure, I think I'll be able to do it and there would be a slight relief to be a Traitor perhaps.

Would you say you’ve got a good poker face?

I hope so. When I spoke to my mum about it, she said you'd make an excellent Traitor. And I was like, what does that even mean mum?! Basically, what she said - and some other people throughout my life have said the same - is that it's quite difficult to read me sometimes. I'd say that would be quite a useful skill to have.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

I'm a very empathetic person, I really care about people, and I really love people as well. I'm a big feelings sort of guy, I'm quite emotional. So, I think that it might be quite difficult for me initially, but there’s money that I can potentially win. That's what's going to give me a family, that's going to give me a new start and I need to think it's me or them. And it's a game at the end of the day.

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

I’ll probably use the same ideas, being observant but perhaps keeping my mouth shut for a bit because I think you've only got the opportunity to say exactly how you feel once you get a few rounds into the game. Choosing alliances carefully, trying to be well liked by people would be all important. It's not a popularity contest but I think at the beginning there is an element of that, so just trying to try to keep in with everyone until you've got that freedom to start pointing the finger.

If you are a Faithful, what qualities do you think you're going to need to make it through to the final?

I think that I've got a good gut instinct. Usually, I can get quite a good measure of people just by meeting them. I do like to observe things. I quite like being the centre of attention, when you're the centre of attention it gives you quite a good 360 view of everybody. Even though I'm the first that's in the centre of everything, some people would probably see that as a drawback, but I think you get to see how people react to you. I'm quite sensitive to other people's emotions and I’m quick to pick up on a change in mood and whatnot.

If you win the prize money, what do you think you'll spend it on?

Me and my wife aren't able to have biological children and it's obviously very expensive to start IVF so that would be the first thing on the list. I'm desperate to be a dad, I'm just a big kid and just always wanted to be a dad. So that will be first on the list. And then just boring stuff, pay off debt, take my family on a holiday, all that sort of stuff. You know, give them a bit of a treat.

Jack

Age: 24 (at time of filming, 25 now)

Occupation: Market trader and landscaper

Location: Yorkshire

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

My mum told me to apply, funnily enough. I was obsessed with the show, started watching it with my parents, and she just thought I would be a dead ringer to be on it. Also, the money isn't such a terrible incentive, there's more reasons than I can shake a stick at really, as to what I’d do with £120 grand! So, mother and money!

What did you think of the previous series? Was there anyone’s game plan you admired?

I think it's a bit of a B Tech answer to go, ‘Oh my god, I absolutely loved the last two seasons, they were amazing!’ But to be honest, I think the main thing that I was feeling while watching the last two series was that I was just jealous of everyone who was having the experience. I wanted it for myself.

In terms of a game plan I admired, obviously Paul is the man on everyone's lips. After watching the first few episodes, I absolutely loved everything that he was doing, and I was watching him thinking, I want to emulate this type of behaviour. However, I think my favourite contestant was Andrew, I really loved Andrew. I just thought he was such a genuine guy, everything that he did made me smile. So, I think I'd like to play it like Paul but come across as more of an Andrew type character. Even though we're completely different people, I just think that displaying that genuine side of yourself... I'd feel proud if I did that.

Jack was 24 when the show was filmed | (BBC / Studio Lambert)

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

I have secretly trained as an actor. I moved to London when I was 18, moved away from Yorkshire and I didn't really tell too many of my family and friends that that’s what I was going to do, because I think there's a bit of a stigma around it in the area that I live in, people think ‘oh he wants to go off and chase the acting dream.’ So, I think I'm used to being put into situations which are hostile and unfamiliar. I think I can kind of play it a little bit dumb, maybe act like the ditzy gardener and landscaper who secretly has his own agenda, and hopefully a couple of acting skills to back that up.

Do you have a game plan?

I'm the type of person who likes to think I have a game plan, but as soon as I'm in there, it's just going to be balls to the wall. Let's go. I think my entire life; I have been a bit of a winger. I have been the sort of person who talks the talk, and then normally, when it gets down to brass tacks, I'm finishing my assignment 20 minutes before the deadline. I'd like to think that I've got a decent game plan, but I'm not too sure how that's going to work.

What are you like playing games with friends and family? Are you competitive?

I had a friendly game of Monopoly over Christmas time, and my then girlfriend came to pick me up, and I left her outside in the car for about another 30 minutes while we wrapped the game up, constantly telling her that it was going to be five more minutes. So I like to think I have the attitude of ‘it's okay, he won the game fair and square,’ but no, I'm absolutely desperate to win at all costs

Do you think you’ll be good at the Missions? What strengths do you think you might bring to them?

I think the Missions are going to be my saving grace. I feel like, if at any point in the game where people are starting to become suspicious for whatever reason, if I make massive effort to just win the goal at all costs and be that team player and be that useful, valuable player, hopefully, if it comes between me and Doris, because Doris hasn't won any money, and I've maybe bagged 10 or 15 grand for the team, that could be a factor to keep me in. I'm fit, I'm active, I go running, I go to the gym, I play sports. My work also dictates the fact that I have to be in good physical form, so I am quietly confident. Perhaps not so much with the mind games but definitely, if it comes to swimming through the loch and running over the Highlands, then let's get this money.

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

Sublime. The entire time through this whole process, I have, in my mind, been a Traitor from the start, I don't think that I'll be able to completely fulfil my role in the process if I'm not a Traitor. I think that really the Faithful are the players, and the Traitors are the game masters. I want to win, and I think that's the role which I will be able to perform to the best of my abilities in order to ensure the coinage.

Would you say you’ve got a good poker face?

I'll take my chances. I am loud, but I am quietly confident.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

I'm not just playing this game for me, there's a lot riding on this. I have the most amazing circle of friends. My family is just huge, and I love them all so much. I've said it from day one, if I win this money, it's not just my money, this is our money to create something big. I am a massively empathetic person. I do find myself trusting people somewhat easily and I do find myself falling into relationships with people very easily. However, I'm doing this for myself. Coming from where we've come from, a lot of my nearest and dearest have been through a lot, and I just think this is my chance to really have an impact on the lives of the people around me. So that is the focus.

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

I am going in with a slightly different tactic. Obviously, the ground rules and the basis of everything stays the same. But I don't want everybody to just instantly believe I'm a Faithful. I think the people who are known to be Faithful are the people who get voted out the quickest. So I don't mind switching it up and maybe having the occasional argument, causing the occasional sparks and flames, which obviously I'm going to love. Hopefully, I don't mind doing that in order to cement myself as someone that the Traitors want to keep around. Because at the end of the day, you're not just playing the game to banish the Traitors, you're also playing the game to keep yourself in which I think a lot of people, as I've watched the series, have forgotten.

How good are you at spotting a liar?

I think I am a naturally trusting person, which somewhat counteracts the whole I want to be a Traitor. So, I guess I’ll just need to cross my fingers and pray. I suppose that's all you can do, right? I suppose you can just be the best version of yourself and hope for the best.

If you are a Faithful, what qualities do you think you're going to need to make it through to the final?

I think I play the fool pretty well. I feel like I do that quite a lot, just in general social circles. I am also often the shoulder to cry on. I don't often do the crying. I'm normally someone who people come to if they have issues or any kind of problem or just want some emotional support. I think I am very emotionally open, which I think as a Faithful you need to be, you need to wear your heart on your sleeve, first of all, to get people to trust you, and second of all, to make people believe that you don't pose a massive threat. So, I think you just need to be open and honest, which I am.

If you win the prize money, what do you think you'll spend it on?

I am going to spend the money on buying a plot of land, a small plot of land somewhere relatively close to home. Mum and Dad are over retirement age but they are still working the markets most days, and they're not in a financial position, as of yet, to be able to fulfil their dream, which is to have a small holding and spend the rest of their days working little farmers markets, having a couple of lodges to rent out and then a static caravan for them to live in. So that's what I would do. I would put the money as far as I can into helping us wrap up everything at home, sell up and move out. That's the dream, to go off and live off the fat of the land.

Joe

Age: 37

Occupation: English Teacher

Location: Southampton (Originally Yorkshire)

Why did you apply to be on The Traitors?

I think I felt like most people that have watched it, it's such a fun show. I'm one of those armchair viewers that with so many shows over the years always sits there and says “Oh, I could do that. I'd enjoy that.” I used to love reality TV growing up, but I've not watched it properly in years. I watch EastEnders so I was watching iPlayer, and this came on automatically after. I’d caught up on EastEnders, I was making a coffee, and I remember saying to my flatmate, “I'm not watching whatever this is, turn it over.” And then we were drawn in and we just got so invested in it. It was like real life Cluedo, it just looks so fun to do. It's puzzles and clues and a big old whodunnit.

What did you think of the previous series?

I loved them both. Watched the first one and it was good, it was different but I wondered how are they going to do it again in a second series? However, I actually enjoyed the second one more. They upped it with the challenges and they started doing the immunity that made it more exciting, because they had something more to play for.

Was there anyone’s game plan you admired?

I think Jaz played such a good game because he knew who it was. There was Paul and for a while no one was on to him, he played it so well. Harry was really good and deserved to win. However, there was a part of me that thought, oh Jaz did well to get there and suss them out so part of me was disappointed and I thought he was going to convince Mollie. I think he nearly had her, but she still stuck with her loyalties.

Joe, who is appearing on series three of The Traitors | (BBC / Studio Lambert)

What do you think you'll bring to the game?

Because I'm a teacher, my life is based around planning. I have to plan for every moment, every possible question, everything that could go wrong. So, I think I'm already going to be in that mode, and I think it will be helpful. I think I'll be more tactical with things. I think I'll read between the lines, I won't listen to just what's being said, I'll think about what's not being said.

Do you have a game plan?

I'm going to find it tricky, but I know that I need to befriend the ones that I think might be the Traitors because that's what I need to do to get through. However, if I suspect something I'll find it very difficult not pointing it or calling it out. So, that is one of the things I'm going to have to think: Joe, just keep your cool, don’t say anything yet. I need to think about the long game.

Do you think you’ll be good at the Missions? What strengths do you think you might bring to them?

Anything to do with water and swimming; I'd love that, I love being in the water. I think my weaknesses will be when I’m trying to solve things. Sometimes I'm a bit ditzy with things even though I'm a teacher so, I think if I'm on the spot, and there's pressure and I've got to solve something quickly, I think I could just zone out a bit.

How are you when playing games with friends and family? Are you competitive?

We don’t really play games, to be honest. I'd love to be one of those families that all goes to the caravan and gets the boardgame out, but I think the last time I played a game was Hungry Hippos or Rounders. So, it's been a while since I played a game to be honest. When I was younger, I felt like I was okay. It was my brother that was the one to slam the board down and storm off. Then again, I suppose I was the one winning, so I was just smug. [laughs]

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

I think it'd be tricky because I think I’d instantly feel guilty. It's like when you go through the airport and you go through the check in and it's like, oh, have I got a weapon on me? When you know you don't, but you just feel paranoid. So, I think to be chosen as one you're already going to feel paranoid. I suppose to look at the positive side, if you're a Faithful and people are spreading stuff about you and you know it's not true, it's going to be frustrating. But if you are a Traitor, you'll note it and think well, it IS true, I just need to address it.

Would you say you’ve got a good poker face?

I'd like to think so. I keep my cards very close to my chest. I mean, I'll happily have a gossip when other people want to share their life stories but when it comes to mine, I'm normally very selective about what I share.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

I suppose as far as possible. I get that you’re making friends, but it is a game. We've not gone through all this just to be like, oh, I can't do it because of this. At the end of the day, everyone wants to win the game and that's all it is. You're all going to come out of it, and you are going to be fine afterwards. So, I just think you've got to remember that's why you’re all there.

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

If I think I know one of the Traitors, I'll try and befriend them. On the flip side that could go against you because the Traitor might think ‘well cut them off because that'll throw people off the scent’ because why would you ditch your friends? So, it's all this double guessing but at the start I just want to sit back and listen and form an opinion. I don't want to just go in all guns blazing because then that's my game over and I'm back home.

Are you good at spotting a liar?

I think so. I can normally tell when there's just something not right. Even if I can’t put my finger on it. In the past I’ve had a sense where I don't like a person, and I don't know why.

People might say “Joe, you’re so harsh.” And I'm like look, I'm not going to be rude to them, but I just don't like them, there's something about them. And it normally comes out that I called them right, I could tell from their character they weren't someone I’d trust.

If you are a Faithful, what qualities do you think you're going to need to make it through to the final?

I just think listening. People like talking about themselves so divert the topic so that they're chatting about themselves and not you - I think that's good. Ask a lot of questions but not intrusive questions.

If you win the prize money, what do you think you'll spend it on?