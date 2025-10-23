Channel 5 has announced that a documentary called All Creatures Great and Small: Behind the Magic will broadcast before the all-important Christmas special - and as a taster TV dog trainer Graeme Hall (Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly) will be making a special guest appearance on tonight’s episode.

The section shown tonight in episode five of series six of All Creatures Great & Small was filmed as part of a brand-new companion hour-long documentary that will take viewers behind the scenes of the popular TV series.

It will see presenter, dog-lover, and All Creatures super-fan Graeme Hall visit the Yorkshire Dales and the home of All Creatures Great and Small to learn the secrets behind the making of the much-loved hit TV series.

He will spend time with both the human and animal cast members, take a tour of the impressive studio set and the village of Grassington (Darrowby) with actor Callum Woodhouse, and even takes on an acting role in the show itself, shown tonight.

From what really goes into the medicine bottles, and who eats Mrs Hall’s dishes, to how the production team film complex animal sequences, Graeme shares the fascinating secrets he discovers during his access all areas visit.

As the cast look back over six years of making Channels 5’s most popular drama series, Graeme enjoys becoming one of the family and appreciating all the detail that goes into the making of one of his favourite shows. This joyful festive treat is the perfect way to find out how the All Creatures magic is really made.

Graeme says: “I’ve been a massive fan of Channel 5’s hit show All Creatures Great and Small for donkey’s years, so I was delighted – honoured – to be asked to make a cameo appearance on the show (scary acting debut) and to take a TV crew along for the ride, behind the scenes.

“Join me and the cast of the show at the studio and in real-life Darrowby for a fascinating access-all-areas journey of discovery. Christmas in June…? Surely not…”

A scene from episode three saw attempts to find Tricki a mate.

The promise of an inside visit to the studios will delight the many All Creatures fans who have been eager for a glimpse of the sets for inside Skeldale House and The Drovers.

Tonight’s episode is called “Fixes” and in it, James is worried about the practice finances, but it falls on deaf ears when he tries to discuss the matter with Siegfried. James decides to take on the role of attending vet at Hensfield dog track to earn extra money.

Tristan visits Mrs Ainsley who has an aggressive parrot called George. Tristan fears the parrot may have a contagious disease and takes it back to Skeldale for observation, but the parrot starts to have an impact on his personal life.

James arrives at Hensfield Racetrack and is put to work straight away, checking over the whippets. However, he soon wonders if there is something else afoot.

Maggie uncovers one of Mrs Hall’s hidden talents and Siegfried enjoys spending time with Jimmy - until Jimmy inadvertently tells him some home truths.