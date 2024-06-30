All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024: Best photos show first day of filming in the Yorkshire Dales for the Channel 5 series

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 30th Jun 2024, 14:47 BST
The first day of filming the Christmas Special for the Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small has started in Grassington - here are the pictures.

The actors and Channel 5 film crew started filming the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty travelled to Grassington to take pictures.

The Channel 5 production crew set up equipment in Grassington to film the Christmas Special episode.

1. All Creatures Great and Small filming

The Channel 5 production crew set up equipment in Grassington to film the Christmas Special episode.Photo: James Hardisty

A Christmas tree was put up in the square for the first time during filming.

2. All Creatures Great and Small filming

A Christmas tree was put up in the square for the first time during filming.Photo: James Hardisty

The Christmas tree in the square.

3. All Creatures Great and Small filming

The Christmas tree in the square.Photo: James Hardisty

Actors filming in Grassington.

4. All Creatures Great and Small filming

Actors filming in Grassington.Photo: James Hardisty

