The actors and Channel 5 film crew started filming the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
The Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty travelled to Grassington to take pictures.
1 / 3
The actors and Channel 5 film crew started filming the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
The Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty travelled to Grassington to take pictures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.