The last episode of series four, which aired in the US on Sunday, February 18, 2024, saw James Herriot attempt to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepared for a new arrival.

Siegfried and Richard Carmody tried their best to support Mrs Hall’s community efforts.

American fans react to the last episode and new character Mr Carmody, it appears there is a consensus on the need for another season of the show.

The main cast of All Creatures Great And Small series 4. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

“Such a warm, wonderful treasured series! Actors and actresses are all so brilliant right down to twinkling eyes and more. Hoping for more future episodes!” - Becky Hix Ross

“Excellent episode! When can we see Season 5?!” - Leslie Crawford

“Loved this episode. I love all the episodes!!” - Bonnie Baker Kent

“Wonderful episode! I can't wait for more!” - Sarah Smith

“One of the best episodes yet!!! Absolutely loved it. Can’t wait for the next season.” - Joann Furtado

“This season was SO good! I love the characters, the animals, the scenery and the heartwarming interactions! I cannot wait for next season!” - Jennifer Richer Mouchantat

“Laughs and tears and a lot of love! Such a wonderful episode but I am so sad that the season is over. I’m hoping to hear official word for more seasons to come.” - Colleen O'Malley Phifer

“Another season is the books and what a great season it was. I’m so glad Baby Herriot was born in Season Finale.” - Jacqueline Gomez Kuhn

“Laughter and tears and such a great finale!” - Janet Germeroth

“Such a great show!!” - Cheryl McVicar-Spear

“Love this show and the characters so much. My favorite.” - Paula Butterfield

“Another wonderful season ending. Thank you!” - Anita Baker-McCain

“My heart is happy and warm from tonight’s fabulous episode! Thank you.” - Amy Morrow Selch

“Loved this episode! Can’t wait until next season.. so much more story to tell!” - Delane Young Turner

“What a wonderful episode and finale for season 4!!! I am so glad I recorded it so I can watch it over and over.....in anticipation of the next season.” - Krys N Rien Moraal

“Love this series so much! Hope y'all announce season 5 very soon!” - Rachel Huff

“Can it really be episode 7?! I feel like the season just got started.” - Libby Gilmore

“I love this beautiful show. I will miss it so much until the next season.” - Lynn Huffstutler

“Look forward to the next season. Very good show.” - Sharon Winter

“This was such a moving and heartwarming episode (as they all are) that made me tear up. Can’t wait for season 5.” - Alyce Conklin

“I can't believe the season is over already. I just love this show. Please tell me there's a season 5!” - Christie Gouff

“Another excellent episode!” - Eloise Byerly Umbaugh

“My husband & I love this show. Hoping for more episodes during the season.” - Laura Smolak

“Wonderful series! Always so many things going on each episode! Great acting from everyone involved! Do hope there will be more to come!!” - Joy Owens

“Just watched it on PBS Sunday evening 9pm. Love this series. Sad to see the end!” - Ruth Canonico

“Love this series! Never disappoints.” - Diane Hardison Mosley

“Loved this so much....I always cry!” - Linda Riebe Jelleff

“Absolutely LOVED the season finale!!! MASTERPIECE | PBS Masterpiece Theatre truly never ceases to amaze me with their programming.” - Hampton Fuller

“I so hope it comes back soon. This is the best series on TV.” - Jeannette Eads Borreson

“Absolutely love this series! Sad that I have to wait until next year to see more!” - Mimi Verdieck Voorheis

“That was perfect tonight! All’s well that ends well for this season. Next season , James faces the new challenges.” - Jim Blackwell

“What an absolutely beautiful season finale this evening! Exemplary in every way. Love, love this series and I'm sorry to see the season end.” - Maureen Dunn Serroul

“I can't get enough of this series!!! I absolutely love all of the characters.” - Tina Umholtz

“The interesting thing about this show is that it gives us characters who are initially unlikable, but end up being complex and relatable (the RAF officer). Yes, I do sympathize with Carmody. Dogs can be nasty to people sometimes.” - Eugene Li

“Seasons are too short. Loved the finale. Can't wait for season 6!” - Victoria Lynn

“Carmody needed a family...Baby Herriot born... Skeldale house is growing! Another entertaining season.” - Andrea Dayton

“With mixed emotions I looked forward to tonight’s episode. Wonderful story and performances. Now I’m holding the story in my heart’s memory. I just love this series.” - Sandra Denton Armstrong

“Great great show and finale,cried and cried.” - Sara Osso

“I just started crying when James saw his baby for the first time! Wow what a great episode/finale. From the RAF kestrel , James leaving to get to Helen to the wonderful Christmas in the pub, to Oscar giving a little girl her smile back- it was all beautiful and touching.” - Laurel Panchuk

“I LOVE this show and all of the characters. Great job to all of the actors!! Praying there will be a season 5…and 6…and 7…and more!!” - Bett Penick

“Gosh, please do a 2025 series, love this show!!” - Barbara Warner

“An outstanding finale. Now if we could get Tristan back in one piece too.” - Dana Wilkie

“Wonderful heartwarming series! Love the finale. Any word on a 5th season?” - Florence Young

“I absolutely love this show. It never disappoints. Can't wait until next season. Such a beautiful place.” - Kelly Powell

“Time for Tristan to come back. I was surprised there was not much mention of him at Christmas.” - Vicky Rae

“This is such an uplifting show. Each season goes so fast because each episode is so entertaining. I hope this is not the end of the show now that James has gone to war.” - Betsy Makowicz

“I really enjoyed tonight's episode. Just sad it's the season finale. Went bye way to fast! Can't wait for Season 5.” - Melanie Green Paterson

“Such a great episode. I am glad Carmody has been promoted to Uncle Carmody. I was sad when it ended. Please bring us season 5. This show is a delight to watch.” - Wendy Leach

“It's great to see that James made it home for Christmas after all. I liked tonight's episode very much. He got a special Christmas present which was a son.” - Joe-Allen Doty

“Siegfried looked so handsome tonight in his suit.” - Cathy O'Toole

“I watched it 3 hours ago and it was so touching when James got to see his newborn son. I really hope that there will a season 5.” - Debbie Hull

“How I wish there were more than six episodes per season.” - Karen Schief

“Just watched this. I hate that the season is over again already. I read the books years ago, and saw the first series. Now getting to enjoy this one. I bought a boxed set of his books the other day, (Amazon)and they came yesterday. Now I get to read all over again, and a few I've never read before.” - Judy Mohr Collins