There are home truths and dilemmas in store tonight for the residents of Skeldale House as the penultimate episode in the current series of this All Creatures Great and Small run sees Siegfried, Carmody and Mrs Hall all finding themselves pondering some unsettling and unexpected turns of event.

Siegfried (Samuel West) comes over all of a fluster when he comes to the aid of a glamorous goat-keeper running a picturesque country estate in the Yorkshire Dales.

Siegfried joins trainee vet Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) to call on the pygmy goats of the glamorous Miss Grantley, played by Juliet Aubrey (viewers might recognise her from ITV’s Professor T, in which she plays Prof Tempest’s old flame, DCI Christina Brand).

Clearly taken with Miss Grantley, he chides Carmody for not telling him that they would be dealing with her, rather than her brother, perhaps wishing that he had taken more care with his appearance for this first meeting.

Siegfried and Carmody come to the aid of Miss Grantley in tonight's episode of All Creatures Great and Small. PHOTO: Helen Williams

Not all fans will be delighted at the prospect of Siegfried being smitten in this way - the slightest hint of romance between the lovably grumpy vet and a woman other than Skeldale House housekeeper Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) tends to spark alarm on social media.

Try the All Creatures Great and Small quiz here

Still, the encounter does seem to rattle Siegfried into pondering what sort of life he has been living. Speaking before the launch of All Creatures Great and Small, Samuel suggested Siegfried might need shaking out of his rut - and Carmody (who has a life-changing dilemma of his own after receiving his exam results) is encouraging him to do just that.

“There’s a moment later in the series when Carmody tells me that he hasn’t seen me in the company of a woman since he arrived. And I say, ‘Well, only because there’s a war on, which is sort of neither here nor there, so it’s ridiculous,” said Samuel.

Juliet Aubrey as Miss Grantley in episode 5 series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small. PHOTO: Helen Williams

“I think he’s rather surprised that he’s become rather set in his ways and a bit out of touch - but that is because of this incredible desire to hold together a working machine, if possible.”

There is also a hint of romance tonight for Carmody, who finds himself tongue-tied when land girl Doris arrives at the surgery with a poorly ferret.

Speaking before the series launch, James Anthony-Rose spoke of the fun he had filming last week’s snake-hunting scenes with Callum Woodhouse, who plays Tristan.

“I think we could sort of push it a bit further, the thing of not seeing eye to eye as characters, because we knew that we got on in real life, actually very quickly,” said James.

Meanwhile, Mr Bosworth (Jeremy Swift) becomes all of a fluster too, when thinks that he has found an explosive. Mrs Hall takes issue with his overzealous reaction to the incident, causing both to reflect on current events.

Tonight’s episode is the penultimate of the current run of series five of All Creatures Great and Smal. There will be a Christmas episode, of course, but as yet there is no airing date for that.