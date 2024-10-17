Tonight’s episode of All Creatures Great and Small sees Siegfried get all of a fluster when he comes to the aid of an attractive goat-keeper running a picturesque country estate in the Yorkshire Dales.

Siegfried (Samuel West) joins trainee vet Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) to call on the pygmy goats of the glamorous Miss Grantley, played by Juliet Aubrey (viewers might recognise her from ITV’s Professor T, as Prof Tempest’s old flame DCI Christina Brand).

Not all fans will be delighted at this development, with the slightest hint of romance for Siegfried with a woman other than Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) sparking alarm on social media.

However, speaking before the series launch, Samuel suggested Siegfried might need shaking out of his rut - and Carmody (who has a life-changing dilemma of his own after receiving his exam results) is encouraging him to do just that.

“There’s a moment later in the series when Carmody tells me that he hasn’t seen me in the company of a woman since he arrived. And I say, ‘Well, only because there’s a war on, which is sort of neither here nor there, so it’s ridiculous,” said Samuel.

“I think he’s rather surprised that he’s become rather set in his ways and a bit out of touch.”

There is also a hint of romance tonight for Carmody, who finds himself tongue-tied when land girl Doris arrives at the surgery with a poorly ferret.

All Creatures Great and Small continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Thursdays.