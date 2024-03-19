The Channel 5 show is based on the memoirs of vet Alfred Wight, better known under the pen name of James Herriot. Over the years, both adaptations of the show has shone a light on the charming locations in the Yorkshire Dales in the fictional town of Darrowby.

While Darrowby may not exist, it is based on a composite of real life Yorkshire Dales locations including Askrigg and Grassington which have both been featured as Darrowby in the BBC and Channel 5 adaptations.

Yorkshire travel specialists Gorgeous Cottages have compiled a list of the top All Creatures Great and Small filming locations with places to stay nearby.

Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Grassington

This beautiful village in Upper Wharfedale with charming streets, cosy cafes and a period feel that is like stepping back in time. It depicts 1930s Darrowby in the current Channel 5 series with places to look out for including The Devonshire Inn which was used to film exterior shots of The Dover’s Arms, The Stripey Badger, a bookshop which was transformed into the village greengrocers and The Rusty Rabbit, a beautiful gift shop that was turned into Darrowby Cycles.

Where to stay: Shiers Barn, a unique barn conversion near Grassington that sleeps eight people and two dogs.

Hardraw

A small hamlet near Hawes, this area is home to England’s largest drop waterfall, Hardraw Force. In front of the waterfall is The Green Dragon Inn which is used to film the cosy interiors of The Dover’s Arms in the Channel 5 series.

Where to stay: Beckstones House, a Grade II-listed house sleeping six guests overlooking Gayle Beck, which can be followed to nearby Hardraw.

Malham

Malham was used to film most of the rural countryside in the Channel 5 series when James Herriot is on his way to visit local farms. Janet’s Foss waterfall in Malham was also the place where James took a dip in series one.

Where to stay: Elbeck Barn, a chocolate-box two bedroom cottage bedside a river and near a pub in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Askrigg

This small Wensleydale village doubled as Darrowby in the BBC adaptation. Visitors can look out for classic dry stone walls, rolling countryside, an old market cross and characterful dog-friendly pub The King’s Arms which became The Drover’s Arms in the long-running TV series.

Where to stay: The Old Sorting Office, a beautiful converted building for six guests and two dogs that comes with two wood-burners and an enclosed garden with views of Wensleydale.

Leyburn

This market town is one of the places that was the inspiration for Darrowby in the original books but genuine farmsteads located around the market town were featured in the BBC series. Leyburn was also used as Darrowby Market.

Where to stay: Grove Villa - Leyburn, a luxury Edwardian townhouse in Leyburn that sleeps eight people and two dogs and comes with a summerhouse and outdoor dining area in the large lawned garden.

Thirsk

While Thirsk wasn’t actually featured in either TV series, it is a must-visit destination for fans of the books and series as it is where Alfred Wight lived and worked. It is where his home and practice is located, now the World of James Herriot museum where you can step into a TV set.

