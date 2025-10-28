Amanda Owen will be discussing her new book ‘Christmas Tales from the Farm’ on tour where she will be visiting three Yorkshire towns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Owen, also known as the Yorkshire shepherdess, has published her first children’s book called Christmas Tales from the Farm.

The book is a collection of festive short stories for middle grade readers aged 7-11, inspired by Amanda’s real-life family adventures with her nine children at Ravenseat, their farm in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The novel, illustrated by Becca Hall, features all of the animals that live at Ravenseat farm from sheep to goats and horses to chickens, as well as the story about the runaway reindeer who caused mischief on the moors, some very special chickens who needed a kind new home, and the clever sheepdog who found something lost in the show.

Amanda with her horse Hazel. (Pic credit: Puffin)

Throughout November and December, Amanda will be visiting Scarborough, Ilkley and Middlesbrough as part of a new tour of the North of England: Onward and Upwards: Farming and Fiascos.

The tour will see the popular Yorkshire farmer, TV star and author and mum of nine talking about life on the farm, and her new book.

Amanda said: “Winter, and Christmas in particular, is a special time of joy and adventure at Ravenseat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether that’s discovering animals who have come to the farm to shelter from the weather, like the barn owls, or the festive family traditions we’ve followed for years, like our own version of the Winter Olympics or when my sheepdog Kate and I had to play a chilly game of ‘hide and sheep’ in the deep snow.”

Amanda’s book is her first of seven Puffin books, spanning middle-grade fiction, non-fiction and picture books.

Amanda Owen Yorkshire tour dates and locations 2025

Scarborough Spa - November 20

Ilkley King’s Hall - November 24