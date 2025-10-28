Amanda Owen: Yorkshire Shepherdess to tour Yorkshire towns where she will discuss new book Christmas Tales from the Farm
Amanda Owen, also known as the Yorkshire shepherdess, has published her first children’s book called Christmas Tales from the Farm.
The book is a collection of festive short stories for middle grade readers aged 7-11, inspired by Amanda’s real-life family adventures with her nine children at Ravenseat, their farm in North Yorkshire.
The novel, illustrated by Becca Hall, features all of the animals that live at Ravenseat farm from sheep to goats and horses to chickens, as well as the story about the runaway reindeer who caused mischief on the moors, some very special chickens who needed a kind new home, and the clever sheepdog who found something lost in the show.
Throughout November and December, Amanda will be visiting Scarborough, Ilkley and Middlesbrough as part of a new tour of the North of England: Onward and Upwards: Farming and Fiascos.
The tour will see the popular Yorkshire farmer, TV star and author and mum of nine talking about life on the farm, and her new book.
Amanda said: “Winter, and Christmas in particular, is a special time of joy and adventure at Ravenseat.
“Whether that’s discovering animals who have come to the farm to shelter from the weather, like the barn owls, or the festive family traditions we’ve followed for years, like our own version of the Winter Olympics or when my sheepdog Kate and I had to play a chilly game of ‘hide and sheep’ in the deep snow.”
Amanda’s book is her first of seven Puffin books, spanning middle-grade fiction, non-fiction and picture books.
Amanda Owen Yorkshire tour dates and locations 2025
Scarborough Spa - November 20
Ilkley King’s Hall - November 24
Middlesbrough Town Hall - December 7