BAFTA Film Awards, EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square and George Clarke’s Building Home - TV highlights this week

Here are some of the TV highlights in the week ahead starting Saturday, February 15, including BAFTA Film Awards, EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square and George Clarke’s Building Home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An t-Eilean (The Island) (Saturday 15/02/25, BBC Four, 9pm & 9.55pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

A drama with two names? Is it really so special that just one simply won’t do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders is celebrating a milestone birthday. Photo: BBC Pictures/PA Wire

That might actually be the case. After all, the Beeb describes it as ‘the UK’s first ever high-end Gaelic drama series’, with some industry experts suggesting that each episode cost £1million to make.

Viewers of the BBC Alba channel may already have seen it – it aired there last month – but the rest of us are about to get our first glimpse via a double-bill.

They introduce us to Kat Crichton, a young Family Liaison Officer played by Sorcha Groundsell, who lists His Dark Materials, Shetland and The Innocents on her CV.

“I spent the first nine years of my life on the Isle of Lewis in a Gaelic speaking place and at a Gaelic speaking school,” says the actress. “And then when I moved to Glasgow, and went to the Gaelic school there too, so my whole education has been in Gaelic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My parents are living in the Outer Hebrides now. Our family are from there, so it’s a heritage that feels pretty important in my life. It’s hard to maintain when you live somewhere like London, so this is a perfect opportunity to kind of come home.”

Her on-screen alter ego is from the Isle of Harris, and returns there as part of an investigation into the murder of Lady Mary, the wife of local tycoon Sir Douglas Maclean. Her death initially appears to have been an accident that occurred during a botched robbery, but Kat, who has her own history with the Macleans, wonders if Sir Douglas knows more than he’s letting on.

“Kat is someone who carries a lot of baggage from her early life,” continues Groundsell. “She’s had to put a lot of effort into rebuilding herself in Inverness after she left the island, and as a result of that, has a lot of things to work through when she returns home. She’s very hard working and driven, and has a level of bravery, really, in facing those demons that I kind of admire, but she also has, you know, some downsides, as all humans do.

“She was fascinating to play, actually, really multi-layered. And I think playing someone with that much drive and that much simmering beneath the surface – rage, in a way – was really incredibly satisfying. It was a lot of fun to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groundsell is also keen to point out how important making a series in the Gaelic language is to its speakers.

“In the Gaelic world, I think, we have been underserved in a lot of ways,” she explains. “We are not given time and government funding and attention in the way that we really should be.

“And I think it is really an inspiring time and a necessary time to take ownership of our language and our culture and celebrate it for what it is, which is a source of incredible joy to so many people. I think it’s about time that we really celebrate it.”

With that in mind, maybe more dramas with two names could be on their way…

BAFTA Film Awards 2025 (Sunday 16/02/25, BBC1, 7pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awards season is in full swing – we had the Golden Globes in January, the Oscars take place in March, and tonight the focus is on the UK with the BAFTAs.

The ceremony celebrates the best in British and international film, and according to David Tennant, who returns to host for the second year, there’s plenty to celebrate.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “As these things get a bit more global, it’s harder to say ‘That’s a British film,’ or ‘That’s an American film,’ because it feels like one big industry. [But] this country feels like it’s punching above its weight.”

There’s certainly plenty of homegrown talents in the running this year, from Hugh Grant, who has a Best Actor nod for his performance in the horror movie The Heretic and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo to Claymation icons Wallace and Gromit, whose Vengeance Most Fowl is up for Outstanding British Film and Animated Film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who are they all up against? Well, in terms of nominations, Conclave leads the pack with 12 nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Ralph Fiennes.

The divisive musical Emilia Pérez follows with 11, and the immigration epic The Brutalist gets nine. Other big hitters are Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked with seven, while the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown ties with arguably this year’s biggest surprise, the Irish-language hip-hop comedy Kneecap, on six.

However, Tennant believes we could be in for some surprises: “I think it’s quite an open field currently. It’s quite hard to know who the runners and riders are.”

Some of the names to watch out for include Demi Moore, who won a Golden Globe for The Substance in January. In her acceptance speech, she revealed that she was once told that she was a ‘popcorn actress’, meaning that while her movies might make money, she wouldn’t get any critical respect. Now, she’s proving that unnamed producer wrong as she’s become the favourite to take home the Best Actress BAFTA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Best Actor, the bookies think The Brutalist’s Adrien Brody is the one to beat, although Fiennes and A Complete Unknown’s Timothée Chalamet are also in with a shout.

Meanwhile, the Rising Star nominees are Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson, Mikey Madison (who is also nominated for Best Actress for Anora) and Nabhaan Rizwan. Given that previous winners in this category have included Lashana Lynch, James McAvoy, John Boyega and Tom Hardy, the competition could be fierce.

One person we know will be a winner is Warwick Davies, who receives the BAFTA Fellowship. The actors said: “The Fellowship, to me, embodies the spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration that BAFTA stands for.

“This recognition is not just about the body of work I’ve contributed but also about the people who’ve stood by me and the audiences who have made this journey worthwhile. I accept this Fellowship in honour of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All that, and we’re also promised musical performances from Take That and Jeff Goldblum.

EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square (Monday 17/02/25, BBC1, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

On February 19, 1985, viewers tuned into the first-ever episode of the BBC’s new soap opera, EastEnders, and were treated to the sight of Arthur Fowler, Ali Osman and Den Watts forcing their way into Reg Cox’s flat, only to find him near death.

It was an attention-grabbing start, and the soap soon had viewers hooked – the 1986 Christmas episode, where the aforementioned ‘Dirty’ Den presented his wife Angie with divorce papers, was watched by an estimated 30 million people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ratings may not be quite that high these days, but EastEnders remains an institution, which is why the BBC is going all-out to celebrate its milestone birthday.

For a start, there will be drama galore on the soap itself. It all begins innocently enough on Monday with Billy and Honey planning to tie the knot, but by Wednesday (the day of the anniversary), the Square is set to be hit by a disaster in a special hour-long episode. The carnage continues on Thursday, with the now obligatory live episode, which also features the conclusion of the show’s first-ever interactive storyline, as fans decided whether Denise should end up with Jack or Ravi.

There’s also a look back at Walford’s history with EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square, presented by Ross Kemp (whose character Grant Mitchell has recently returned to Walford as part of Phil’s mental health storyline).

The actor is certainly glad for to be part of the celebrations. He says: “It was a privilege to be asked to present this documentary…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the making of it I was constantly reminded of the impact EastEnders has, not only on the cast and everyone that works on the show, but also on the audience, as well as the effect it has had culturally in the United Kingdom.

“It also gave me a wonderful opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with some of my dear friends – old and new – and celebrate this special anniversary, it was an absolute honour.”

Here, he looks back at some of EastEnders’ most powerful and groundbreaking storylines, including the first kiss between two gay men on a British soap, Kat’s historical abuse storyline, and Mark Fowler and Zack’s HIV diagnoses.

He chats to original cast members Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Cotton) and Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts), who are all back on the Square, about their early days in E20 and their favourite storylines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letitia is also reunited with her onscreen mum, Anita ‘Angie’ Dobson, who joins her for a trip down memory lane, while another Walford icon, Pam ‘Pat Butcher’ St Clement makes a special appearance.

Speaking of soap veterans, Joe Swash, who first found fame on the soap as Mickey Miller, is making his own return to host EastEnders Revealed – The Lock-In on BBC3 on Tuesday, where he chats to actors including Jacqueline Jossa, Natalie Cassidy and Patsy Palmer about their anniversary week plotlines.

Joe says: “I won’t say too much as I don’t want to spoil it for the viewers, but the week is full of explosive drama, and it was great to hear from the cast themselves about what we can expect from the week.”

Waterloo Road (Tuesday 18/02/25, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

When it comes to shouting at children on-screen, Lindsay Coulson is an expert. Throughout her various stints as Carol Jackson in EastEnders, she’s spent heaps of time attempting to keep her own children, grandchildren and the offspring of other Walford residents in line, often with a hefty lick of her tongue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s 10 years since Carol last terrorised the young folk of Albert Square. In the years since Coulson left the soap (seemingly for good), she’s tackled a number of roles, including in the crime dramas Bulletproof and The Bay. But now she’s back mixing with youngsters again as Dame Stella Drake, the new headteacher at Waterloo Road.

Coulson made her debut as the formidable ex-Ofsted director in last week’s episode, the opening instalment of the much-loved drama’s 15th series, and is loving life in the classroom: “It feels great to be part of the cast. It has been an incredible journey – everyone is so friendly, with no egos. The atmosphere is lovely, and it’s a real gem of a job.”

She’s also enjoying something of an image change.

“I haven’t played somebody who’s as well done up and well presented as she is,” laughs Coulson. “I’ve not played a teacher before, let alone a headteacher. Most of the more hierarchical or power positions I’ve played have been detectives, superintendents, or branch commanders. So this is nice. I really enjoy it.

“I like children, and funnily enough, I actually wanted to be a teacher or an actor. I think I would have been a strict teacher. Stella is strict, but fair – at least that’s how I see her. I hope that’s how she comes across.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She adds of the character: “I think she’s no-nonsense and confident in her role, especially as a teacher. She cares deeply about education and the students, but she comes from an old-school approach where respect and discipline are paramount.

“Stella’s uncertain about what she’s doing because she’s been brought down a peg or two after losing a high-profile job in a public way, but I don’t think she shows it. Stella comes in, and maybe thinks turning the school around is beneath her, but she quickly gets into the swing of things.”

The big change for Coulson has been the location, but the Middlesex-born star claims she’s loved every minute of working on the Manchester-based series.

“I was just telling my husband the other day that I think we should move up north,” smiles Coulson, who’s married to Harry Harris, brother of her EastEnders daughter Patsy Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m honestly going to pretend I’m a northerner from now on, there’s something lovely about the northern sense of humour – it’s lighter, and the accents have a lighter feel too. When I first came up here, everyone was saying hello, and I remember thinking, ‘How lovely!’ I love it.”

The local adults will no doubt love her for that in return – here’s hoping she wins over the kids too…

George Clarke’s Building Home (Wednesday 19/02/25, Channel 4, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

If you’ve ever seen an episode of Grand Designs, then you’ll know that taking on a big building project can be an emotional rollercoaster, especially if the budget balloons, the windows don’t fit and someone realises their new baby is set to arrive before the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In George Clarke’s Building Home though, the stakes are even higher as the people involved have a personal connection to their property beyond just wanting to create a dream home.

The series, which is now its third episode, meets people who have taken on challenging constructions and renovations in an area that has a special significance for them, whether it’s about going back to their roots or rescuing a building they’ve always loved.

Presenter George Clarke, whose previous series include The Restoration Man and Amazing Spaces, believes that’s what makes Building Home special. He says: “It’s 15 years since my first appearance on Channel 4 and what an amazing journey it’s been. As an architect and presenter, I’ve been lucky enough to visit, explore and even redesign some of the most unique homes and buildings all over the world, while making wonderful and inspiring TV programmes along the way.

“I’m so excited about this series where people are returning back to the places they grew up to put down new roots, while taking on an ambitious home-building project at the same time. It’s going to be life-changing stuff. There really is ‘no place like home’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s an idea Kazal and Eleena should be able to relate to. They both grew up in the West Midlands, until their jobs took them all over the world. They’ve been living in Dubai for 14 years, but now they are ready to return to Solihull to be close to Kazal’s extended family.

Their kids are grown up and living away from home, but the couple still want a house that can be a hub for the family, which is what led them to take on the challenge of restoring a run-down house in a desirable street.

Every room of this ramshackle property is in need of some TLC, but the grand designs don’t stop there. Kazal and Eleena also plan to pull down the old lean-to and sunroom to create a massive open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room.

They also want to build a second ‘spice kitchen’ (perfect for when you’re entertaining and want the mess to stay out of sight) and extend the other side of the house upwards with a huge new master suite above the garage, complete with walk-in dressing room and luxury bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an ambitious project, but will they feel like they have bitten off more they can chew when they have to deal with massive cost overruns, mistakes with the plans and the realities of living in a building site throughout a bitter winter?

Or will it all be worth it to have somewhere their family can spend time together in the place they love?

Tales from the Riverbank (Thursday 20/02/2025, Channel 5, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

As one of Britain’s best-loved TV presenters, Clare Balding now appears to be a fortunate position where she can pick and choose her next project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former amateur flat jockey is a massive sports fan and she has covered everything from Wimbledon, the Olympics and rugby league, to the Boat Race, the Grand National and BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

She has also played a part in hosting big state occasions, such as the Coronation, jubilees, royal weddings and Trooping the Colour, and is an animal lover, presenting Crufts and Channel 5’s Live: Lost Dogs With Clare Balding.

One of her other passions is the Great British outdoors, as she has shown in her popular Radio 4 series Ramblings.

Tales from the Riverbank, which began on Channel 5 last week, is somewhat of an extension of that programme, as the 54-year-old goes on a series of walks and tells the stories of Britain’s most iconic rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is something truly magical about life on the water,” she says. “I can’t think of a better way to spend my summer than telling tales from the riverbank.”

In tonight’s second episode, Clare takes on the River Dart, which stretches for nearly 50 miles from the south coast of Devon to the untouched craggy Dartmoor.

“It felt so remote,” she says about the area. “That’s where I was in awe of a relatively small river and the power that it has. It was beautiful, haunting and entrancing.”

Immediately taking to the water, Clare joins seafood restaurateur Mitch Tonks for a tour of the Dart estuary by boat, before sampling a crab sandwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading upstream, Clare passes the grand Britannia Royal Naval College, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip first fell in love over a game of croquet.

Clare’s next stop is Dittisham, where she tries her hand at crabbing before ringing the bell to summon the ferryman to take her across to Greenway Estate.

This was Agatha Christie’s idyllic getaway, and Clare is joined by expert Laura Thompson, who discusses how important the Dart was to the Queen of Crime.

Like most great vineyard regions around the world, Sandridge Barton – the home of Sharpham Wines – is situated on a river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meeting head winemaker, Duncan Schwab, Clare learns how the Dart is vital to the production of their award-winning varieties, which Clare gets to taste along with some locally made cheese.

Journeying past the tidal Dart, Clare enjoys a cream tea the Devonshire way as she travels along South Devon Railway’s riverside route.

Then, swapping out clotted cream for cute critters, the host makes her way to the local otter sanctuary for feeding time.

At the gateway of Dartmoor lies Buckfast Abbey, where the monks there have been custodians of the land and river for centuries, and a newly installed state-of-the-art fish pass is hopefully going to boost the Dart’s salmon numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there was one way Clare would choose to end her dynamic Dart adventure it would probably be a wildlife walk.

And that’s exactly what she does, as she reaches the river’s source, surrounded by some of Britain’s most ancient and magical woodland.

MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas (Friday 21/02/2025 BBC One, 11.25pm – Scotland 12.55am)

Words by Richard Jones

The awards season is in full swing. And sandwiched between this year’s Grammys at the beginning of February and the Brits on March 1, are this year’s MOBOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s ceremony took place in Sheffield, and now the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture has arrived in the North East of England for the first time, with the Utilita Arena in Newcastle-upon-Tyne hosting the event.

In this programme, DJ Target enjoys exclusive access to the ceremony, which was first established in 1996, the Music of Black Origin Awards celebrate a variety of musical genres, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

Over the years, MOBOs attendees have been treated to performances from a whole host of UK and international talent, from Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z and and Jessie J, to Destiny’s Child, Dionne Warwick, Dizzee Rascal and Jason Derulo.

And such is the diverse range of music being represented, the awarding of the MOBOs tends to be spread out, with no one artist dominating. That looks to be the case again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British R&B has a strong showing with three nominations each for Sampha, Jorja Smith and Cleo Sol, while Bashy and Ghetts are also nominated for three awards each.

Having won Best Male Act for the last two years, Central Cee is nominated once again, as well as being up for Best Drill Act and Song Of The Year for Band4Band.

Meanwhile, Raye is up for a MOBO for the Best Female Act for the second year running, having won the category in 2024.

MOBO UnSung alumnus Jordan Adetunji has also picked up two nominations – Best Newcomer and Song of The Year (Kehlani).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as British acts, the MOBOs recognise international talent in categories including Best Caribbean Music, as well as Best International Act, in which Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are among the nominees.

The rise of female African stars has also been notable, with Ayra Starr, Tems and Tyla all nominated in Best African Music Act and Best International Act.

MOBO founder Kanya King CBE says: “Each and every time we unveil the MOBO Awards nominations, I am taken aback by the sheer amount of incredible talent we have in the UK.

“These distinct, uncompromising voices – across different genres from R&B and Soul to Grime, Hip-Hop to Jazz and Alternative – are not just soundtracks for our days. They provide healing and reflection, and also escapism in times of need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing, global dancehall queen Spice, UK rap kings Krept and Konan and the multi-talented Bashy have been confirmed to perform, and they will be joined by more names on the night.

Meanwhile, former Love Island star Indiyah Polack will return for a second year to host, alongside comedian Eddie Kadi.

Indiyah says: “I’m so excited to be back co-hosting the MOBO Awards for the second year. You can expect some incredible red carpet looks, amazing live performances and of course, great vibes from Eddie and I.”

Eddie adds: “The MOBO Awards is a big part of British music culture and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this year’s ceremony with Indiyah.