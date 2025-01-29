Yorkshire teen lands role in BBC series Waterloo Road

A teenager from West Yorkshire has landed a role in the long-standing BBC series Waterloo Road.

Lucy Chambers, 17, from Otley, will be playing the character Cat Guthrie in the show.

It is the latest television part for Lucy, who has also appeared in The Bay and The Listeners.

She said: “Cat is cool, confident, and caring and not afraid to speak her mind. She is very sporty and has a strong sense of self confidence, which I really admire. In this series we will see the fun, loving and outgoing side of Kat, but also her compassionate and warm-hearted nature.”

Lucy Chambers will be playing the part of Cat Guthrie in Waterloo Road. Photo: Dan Ollerhead/BBC

Lucy is one of many young actors from Articulate Agency to have landed a TV role.

Founded in 2013, West Yorkshire-based Articulate has grown into one of the UK’s leading acting agencies and also runs drama schools across Yorkshire. Articulate also runs established acting schools across the Yorkshire region.

Founder Stacey Burrows said: “Lucy came to us when she was just in primary school and she is now a thriving young actress. Lucy can recently be seen in series 5 of The Bay (ITV) and the new BBC series, The Listeners. She has since spent the last nine months filming for Waterloo Road and it’s her most exciting role yet.”

Lucy is half-Northern Irish and based in Leeds and Belfast. She’s also due to appear in a major new the Amazon Prime Video series, yet to be announced, starring Hollywood names later this year. Her previous roles include Chole Tuckman on the ITV series Viewpoint and she had a regular role in season two of the CBBC sci-fi drama, Silverpoint.

Waterloo Road, which is set in a comprehensive school, first aired in 2006, and is known for tackling social issues alongside the lives of its teachers and pupils. The series has helped build the acting careers of young talent, as well as roles for adult stars including Angela Griffin, Jill Halfpenny, Denise Welch, Amanda Burton, Jason Manford, and Neil Morrissey.

Stacey said: “Waterloo Road is a seminal British TV series that has seen some remarkable actors and household names appear over the years. It is a brilliant platform for Lucy to continue to develop and grow as an actor. At Articulate, we are incredibly proud of her achievements to date, and the exciting roles still to be announced for Lucy.”