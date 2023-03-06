The new series Coast to Coast Food Festival will air on BBC Two mid-March and will feature scenes in North Yorkshire.

Presenters Colin Murray and Edith Bowman along with Countryfile’s Sean Fletcher will explore the destinations and delicious food across the UK throughout the new series. They will be joined by a whole host of familiar faces from chefs to food enthusiasts.

The presenters will also join forces with baker Briony-May Williams and food journalist Leyla Kazim in England, chef Suzie Lee in Northern Ireland, farmer Jim Smith and chef Julie Lin and foodie Onkar Singh Purewal, farmer Meinir Howells and cookery writer Michela Chiappa in Wales to discover the secrets behind some of our favourite cuisine and drinks.

Coast to Coast Food Festival will visit the four corners of the UK along with tips on getting the best deals. Colin, Edith and Sean unveil the secrets of farmers and producers as they discover food festivals and markets, championing home-grown produce and putting the UK’s local food festivals on the map.

Edith Bowman and Colin Murray will be presenters on the new BBC Two series. (Pic credit: BBC)

The show will air on the weekdays at 6.30pm from Monday, March 13, 2023 on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Baker Briony-May Williams will be visiting North Yorkshire during the second episode on Tuesday, March 14.

