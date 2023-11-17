The cast of new BBC drama Boat Story have spoken out about their experiences shooting the show in Yorkshire.

The series is set on the Yorkshire coastline and was filmed at locations across the county earlier in the year.

Paterson Joseph, who plays Samuel Wells in the series, said he was surprised by his experience in Halifax, and added he had loved every minute of being in Yorkshire.

When filming for the series took place back at the start of the year, Paterson was spotted in Halifax Borough Market buying a pie from Grosvenors Butchers for his lunch.

Samuel (PATERSON JOSEPH). Picture: BBC/Two Brothers

He said: “Yorkshire has been beautiful; I've loved every minute of it.

"Halifax was the big surprise for me and going into the covered market and finding ‘the street in the sky’, which is five-bedroom houses above a market.

"It’s a beautiful place and should be renovated as I think artists would love to live up there.”

Daisy Haggard, who plays Janet Campbell, also had good things to say. She said: “Shooting it in Yorkshire was beautiful.

Jack and Harry Williams. Picture: BBC/Two Brothers/Des Willie

"It's such a lovely place and eating fish and chips on my lunch break was a high point.

"I really enjoyed it as a job. I found it really liberating, oddly, walking around with no makeup and blue hair, in a big pair of comfy boots and a huge jacket.

"I found the whole experience really fun, inventive and inspiring. I really enjoyed it.

“There's such a beauty to Yorkshire. It's stunning and there's something about the bleak beauty of a winter, being on the beach and the wind just stripping you. "

The cast and crew were at Old Cock Yard filming at The Old Cock pub – which they renamed The Three Brothers for the show – and were also at Westgate Arcade.