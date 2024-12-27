The BBC has announced two Yorkshire projects showcasing Bradford's unique identity and stories ahead of it being 2025 UK City of Culture.

The two new projects - Bradford’s Big Bash and The Big Tasty Read - will celebrate the vibrant culture, rich heritage and dynamic creativity of Bradford.

Bradford’s Big Bash is a half-an-hour film for BBC One and BBC iPlayer which airs on January 17, 2024 at 7.30pm, that goes behind the scenes of ‘RISE’, which will be the spectacular event honouring Bradford’s stint as UK City of Culture in 2025.

The film follows a number of local people who are participating in this extraordinary event, such as amateur acrobats, singers, poets and even a young magician. RISE has been created by award-winning theatre director Kirsty Housley in collaboration with Steven Frayne, the world-renowned, Bradford-born magician formerly known as Dynamo.

Volunteers pose outside the City Hall at City Park, Bradford ahead of Bradford City of Culture 2025. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Bradford’s Big Bash, produced by Yorkshire-based Candour Productions, will showcase the power of the arts, celebrating the unique landscape, communities and diversity of Bradford and bringing this proud Yorkshire city to a national, and even international, stage.

The Big Tasty Read, delivered by The Reading Agency and BBC Arts, alongside partners Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture and Bradford Literature Festival, is a UK-wide initiative using books featuring the positive power of food to encourage more people to read.

It will include a crowdsourced recommended booklist, selected by an independent panel of librarians and booksellers, showcasing a mix of fiction and non-fiction aimed at adults.

Launching in Bradford in the summer of 2025, libraries and bookshops across the UK will be invited to get involved by promoting the books and hosting activities and community events.

The BBC is committed to supporting Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture throughout the year and further announcements about new programming, events and coverage of the celebrations will follow.

Senior head of content production for Yorkshire, Katrina Bunker, said: “By showcasing the incredible talent and stories from Bradford, we aim to inspire and connect audiences both near and far. That is what these commissions are all about.

“I am immensely proud of the collaborative efforts that have brought these projects to fruition and look forward to sharing the joy, inspiration, and cultural richness they will bring. Let’s come together to celebrate Bradford’s journey and make 2025 a year to remember for generations to come.

“This landmark year will highlight the city’s artistic talent, historical significance, and contemporary achievements, ensuring Bradford’s narrative resonates not just locally, but nationally and globally.”

Creative director of Bradford 2025, UK City of Culture, Shanaz Gulzar, said: “The Big Bradford Bash celebrates the amazing Bradford talent of our district, going behind the scenes of RISE to follow the local people that are at the heart of our opening event, sharing their stories with audiences across the nation.

“The Big Tasty Read also has real relevance to Bradford’s communities. The project captures not only its literary heritage, it also celebrates Bradford as a food mad city demonstrating the internationalism that is inherent in our communities.”

Head of BBC Arts and Classic Music TV, Suzy Klein, said: “I’m proud to support our partnership with Bradford UK City of Culture with a series of our BBC Arts programmes to showcase the area’s rich cultural history.

