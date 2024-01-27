Bradford 2025: City of Culture legacy to resonate for 'generations to come'

This is the country's youngest city, with young people having played a key role in the district's winning bid.

Now, as the countdown begins for Bradford 2025, a youth panel is revealed, alongside paid roles and apprenticeships to shape creative direction. This is a major commitment, said John McMahon, head of engagement for skills and volunteers. What it does is put young people at the centre of ambitions.

"There can be a perception that creative industries are a 'closed shop', and that you need high levels of experience and internships," he added. "We want to play a part in distorting that model. There should be opportunities for all young people to develop and flourish."

Bradford 2025, under its designation of UK City of Culture, is to deliver more than 1,000 new performances and events next year with artist commissions and a series of major festivals. Rooted in the district's heritage and character, it aims to show some sense of its vibrancy.

And now, with a 17-strong youth panel, members are to help refine and shape elements of the artistic programme. Two are also co-opted to the board of trustees, and all will have access to skills masterclasses.

Then there are six initial apprenticeships, with hopes for more to follow, and a Young Creatives scheme to open soon with Bradford School of Art and Bradford College.

This will see 10 young people offered a role behind the scenes in the programming and producing departments of Bradford 2025, paid at the Living Wage Foundation rate and while working towards a Level 4 Professional Diploma in Creative Enterprise - all backed by a £250,000 grant from the Yorkshire-based Harry & Mary Foundation for under 25s.

This is a district with a "proud history" of innovation, said Mr McMahon. The first to see universal free education, and then the first with free school meals.

Already, City of Culture status has seen dividends - proving a catalyst in major investments over infrastructure, renovations for the National Science and Media Museum, or even a new Brit School for the North.

Conservative estimates suggest Bradford 2025 could bring thousands of new jobs and hundreds of millions in economic benefits. Also, said Mr McMahon, the reach extends to 100,000 children at Bradford's 200 schools. This cultural impact, cascading from one generation to the next, is "transformational".

"People entering school in 2025 aren't going to be retiring until the end of this century - the impact will be over decades," he said.

Bradford 2025, he said, is to be "phenomenal". This, now, is a life-changing opportunity to empower a generation of cultural leaders.

"Some people perceive Bradford as sitting in the 'shadow' of major cities such as Leeds or Bradford. We have a lot to bring to the table.