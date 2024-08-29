Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum offers discounted tickets for Pictureville Cinema as it reopens
Yorkshire’s biggest independent cinema suffered an unexpected 10-month closure following the discovery of Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in October last year.
The reopening coincides with Cinema First’s National Cinema Day, offering a one-day discount, with ticket prices at just £3.
Films on Saturday include new release Kneecap, about the Irish hip hop trio from Belfast, the new 4k restoration of Terminator to mark its 40th anniversary, a re-release of Japanese anime classic My Neighbour Totoro (1988), along with a screening of Wonka (2023).
Throughout September, featured screenings include Yorkshire-filmed Starve Acre (2023) starring Matt Smith, the re-release of the original 1969 The Italian Job, plus Kid’s Club screenings of Roald Dahl classics including Fantastic Mr Fox (2009), James and the Giant Peach (1996) and Matilda the Musical (2022).
Sally Folkard, head of screen and cultural engagement at the National Science and Media Museum said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming audiences back into Pictureville after unexpectedly having to close the cinema last year.
"Audiences will be able to enjoy a fantastic programme including the latest releases, new restorations plus the best of world cinema and independent classics that Pictureville is known for, all back in the beautiful auditorium.”
The reopening of Pictureville Cinema follows the reopening of the museum’s Cubby Broccoli screen in July. The museum’s IMAX remains temporarily closed due to the wider museum’s continuing refurbishment.
For more information about film times and to book tickets, visit: www.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk/cinema
