Irish hip hop trio Kneecap took to the mainstage early in the afternoon and Cork native Hugh Mulqueen, aged 24, now of Galway and attending his first Leeds Festival, caught their attention with his alien costume and patriotic accessories.

"Mind blown,” he says. “I couldn’t believe it. Your man Mo Chara shouted me out and he said: ‘That alien fella there, you should make a mosh pit’.”

Hugh then got a moment on the big screen as the band launched into their next track.

Leeds Festival 2024 day one at Bramham Park. Picture: Mark Bickerdike.

Wrexham pop punk band Neck Deep were on soon after, and lead singer Ben Barlow told the audience it was a “full circle moment” to appear on the main stage, having come to the festival as a punter growing up.

Blink-182 headline tonight after its most definitive line-up of Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus reunited recently following the latter’s cancer recovery.

Matt Jarram, 41, Rachel Gorman, 38, have come over from Nottingham for the Saturday but have been attending on and off over the last two decades, and saw Blink-182 when they last headlined the main stage in 2010.

"It was a bit of a spur-of-the-moment thing to do,” says Rachel.

Hugh Mulqueen, 24, from Cork, is on good form at his first Leeds Festival. Picture: Mike Jerrold.

"We were scrapping around for things to do and I was like, Blink-182, I’ve never seen them before. But as it transpires, we’d actually seen them seperately at Leeds Festival 14 years ago but have no recollection of it whatsoever – so it’s like we’re seeing them for the first time!”