Leeds Festival Storm Lilian: Latest arena opening updates including stage closures from organisers

Leeds Festival organisers have released a new update amid Storm Lilian battering the site.

On Friday morning, organisers confirmed the opening time for the arena had been delayed and two stages were closed.

Liam Gallagher is due to headline the music festival in Bramham Park on Friday evening, as Reading and Leeds Festivals get underway for three days of music over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Strong winds of up to 80mph are forecast in northern parts of England and Wales on Friday – with travel disruption, flooding, power cuts, and dangerous conditions near coastal areas likely.

On X, organisers announced that both the BBC Radio 1 Stage and Aux Stage had been “lost” at the West Yorkshire festival, and added they “remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned”.

A further update at around 12.30pm read: “It’s been a tough morning but we are aiming to open the arena between 1.45pm and 2pm, with the first live act, Reneé Rapp, on the main stage at 3.10pm as per the schedule

“Jaguar will perform on the Chevron stage at 2.25pm. The BBC Radio 1 & Aux stage will remain closed for today, and the BBC Introducing Stage will continue as normal from around 3pm.

“Buses will resume the service from NOW. However, there will still be a wait at the festival site for a minimum of 90 minutes before we are able to begin to let people into the arena.

“So, please choose whether you would prefer to wait and enjoy Leeds City Centre before jumping on a bus or wait at the site to be ready to get in as soon as you are able.”

A yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office was in place across northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm bringing gusts of around 50-60mph in the region.

Earlier on Friday morning, Reading and Leeds Festivals encouraged revellers based in Leeds to stay in their tents while the site was hit by strong winds.

UPDATE 1.50PM – CHEVRON STAGE ALSO CLOSED

LEEDS FESTIVAL UPDATE:

“Thank you all for your patience today. Unfortunately in light of updated site reports and despite our best efforts, the Chevron stage will not be able to open as planned today in Leeds. It will open as scheduled for the rest of the weekend.