A Yorkshire scaffolder Cam has won the £100,000 fortune in the series of The Inheritance after being in debt for years - and he split the money with his fellow finalists.

Scaffolder, Cam, was announced as the winner of Channel 4’s The Inheritance this week receiving £100,000 fortune from The Deceased’s estate.

Cam had the option to keep all the winnings for himself, adding to the £10,000 he’d earned throughout the game.

However, he chose to share the inheritance with Emma, Hafsah, Hannah and Jesse, gifting the £20,000 each to add to their money already banked.

Cam wins The Inheritance. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

While Cam inherited a total of £30,000, wedding planning Hannah and student Jesse received £28,200 each, marketing manager Hafsah pocketed £27,700 and paramedic Emma took home £23,800.

Cam said: “I’ve had debt hanging over my head for years, I can’t describe the feeling of a fresh start.

“My dad taught me integrity and in that strong room it is literally a battle between your head and your heart. To be able to change the lives of four other people too, I am so happy and proud.”

Earlier in the episode, health and wellbeing advisor Tia missed out a chance to play for the final inheritance when Hannah cut her from The Deceased’s will. Tia left the game with £7,400.

Cam told Channel 4: “It feels so surreal to have won it even though I always maintained confidence in myself to make it right through to the end, and it just shows that hard work pays off.

“My strategy from the start was to just be myself and have confidence in myself that people will see that I’m a people person and a grafter.

“My first thought when I met everybody was – this is a good group here; I can tell just by looking at people.

“Obviously, there’s always a couple of snakes in the grass, but you don’t know that from first impressions.

“Straight away I think I gravitated towards Jesse, just because he was a young lad, and I think he might’ve looked a bit nervous when I first arrived, and I just wanted to take him under my wing straight away.”

Cam admitted that it was a ‘tough decision’ to split the money but he has no regrets.

“I know, we all spoke about it in the final division ceremony, dividing all the money up, and I think it’s easy to say you would,” he said.

“However, when you get down into that room, and you’ve got a hundred thousand pounds in front of your face, you start thinking about everything back at home and how much it could change your life.

“It really is a tough decision but at the end of the day I’m a team player, and I’m just so happy that I did make the decision I made.

“I’ve learnt so much about myself throughout this whole experience. I’ve always had trouble with really backing myself.

“I’d say I’m a confident person, but I think it was Hafsah that told me I was clearly having trouble celebrating myself for my own achievements.

“I think the more it’s gone on, now I can really start to do that, and it’s really changed how I think about myself.