This unique opportunity to join Channel 4 News as its presenter comes as its office moves to Leeds.

The successful candidate will present programmes for Channel 4 News while exuding confidence, exhibiting a knowledge of stories across the news agenda and possesses competent reading and interviewing skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful applicant will also have reporting experience from location on major stories and delivering digital content will come naturally to them.

The headquarters for British television broadcaster Channel 4. (Pic credit: Jack Taylor / Getty Images)

The team at Channel 4 News will also work closely with the successful candidate to develop their anchoring skills alongside the ability to proficiently moderate studio discussions.

The non-exhaustive key responsibilities for the job are:

- Present Channel 4 News

- Maintain a detailed knowledge of world and domestic events

- Demonstrate a deep understanding of all areas of the Channel 4 News agenda and demonstrate an ability to originate editorial takes

- Develop coverage ideas in the North of England that impact communities across the region and show a deep understanding of the Channel 4 News audience

- Write headlines, introductions and television scripts

- Research individual stories before a live broadcast, read and work from briefs written for you by producers

- Conduct recorded and live interviews

- Conduct extended interviews with heavyweight political, economic and international figures with confidence and to a high editorial standard

- Conduct recorded and live discussions and debates

- Provide live commentary and analysis on breaking news stories

- Contribute ideas for stories, guests and treatments at editorial meetings and in advance of programmes

- Report from the scene of major news events

- Deploy to breaking stories at short notice

- Create online content

- Engage with the audience through digital and social media to inform and account for your journalism

- Represent Channel 4, Channel 4 News and ITN at public events

- Maintain a public profile at all times that is appropriate for the presenter of an impartial, high-profile news programme

What is the line-up of the potential presenters?

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who was recently named Network Presenter of the Year by the Royal Television Society, will be the main anchor from the Channel 4 News studios in London. He will continue to host major live debates for Channel 4 as well as his lead role on Unreported World and his popular weekly podcast, Ways to Change the World.

Cathay Newman will also become the Channel 4 News investigations editor as well as her presenting duties. She will be building on the success of the team and her own recent reports.

Matt Frei, who is a multi award-winning presenter and Europe editor will take the lead on major international stories as the main foreign presenter. He will continue to deliver long-form documentaries for the channel.

Jackie Long will continue to be a key part of the presenting team, alongside her role as social affairs editor where she will also front audience programmes and specials to build on her groundbreaking reports in areas such as domestic abuse and youth violence.

Channel 4 opened its new National HQ office in The Majestic, Leeds, in 2020 and its CEO, Alex Mahon, officially marked the opening of the new base in October 2019.