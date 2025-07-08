Helen Skelton, Jules Hudson and JB will unite in a new Channel 5 series where Helen will descend 4,500 feet into the UK’s deepest mine in Yorkshire.

The coastal adventure begins along three different coastlines, as Helen Skelton, JB and Jules Hudson explore glorious landscapes, underground mines and meet the people who know all the secrets.

In North Yorkshire, Helen descends 4,500 feet into the UK’s deepest mine, an extraordinary undersea world and the only place where polyhalite is extracted.

She experiences the mining life: a creaky lift ride, 35-degrees heat, and the rumble of a multi-tonne mining machine.

Helen Skelton on Coastal Adventures. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Back on the surface, she goes for thrills, meeting a Redcar land sailing legend and joining the wind-powered action on the beach. She also indulges in a Teesside classic - the Parmo: chicken, bechamel and cheese.

Meanwhile, along the Kent coast, JB explores the beauty of Dungeness, a vast shingle headland and a haven for unconventional wildlife. From laughing frogs to leeches, he discovers how wild Britain’s only desert can get.

At Broadstairs beach, he meets heroic rescue dogs whose super-snouts are saving lives along the shore.

Helen trying her hand at Land Yachting on Redcar beach. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Jules is in Devon, setting sail from Salcombe aboard the iconic Yawl, the pride of the south coast. Then into the depths of Beer Quarry Caves, a sprawling labyrinth hand-carved more than 2,000 years.

Among the Roman coins and medieval carvings, he stumbles across something unexpected: a local male voice choir, drawn here not just for the history, but for the acoustics.

While they may be hundreds of miles apart, the chat is never far away as Helen, JB and Jules share all their adventures with each other.